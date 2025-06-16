Trump's Military Parade Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

Donald Trump's military parade is said to have been a massive disaster, and that's not accounting for the fashion disaster that took place on stage. Although many of Donald's Republican allies skipped out on the parade, most of his family (aside from no-show Barron) sat with him on stage as they admired the festivities, which reportedly cost $45 million to host. Unfortunately, it appears as if very little of that budget went to coordinating wardrobe options because the entire event was littered with poorly constructed ensembles.

Advertisement

Although none of Trump's inner circle, aside from perhaps his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, are known for their fashion sense, we imagined that they'd all manage to put their heads together and pull together a fashion miracle. After all, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. But we were mistaken. Between the president's usual garb, Tiffany Trump's depressing dress, and JD Vance's ill-fitting suit, it's clear that fashion was definitely not the priority of anyone who attended the event. Here are the worst-dressed attendees at Trump's military parade.