Trump's Military Parade Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
Donald Trump's military parade is said to have been a massive disaster, and that's not accounting for the fashion disaster that took place on stage. Although many of Donald's Republican allies skipped out on the parade, most of his family (aside from no-show Barron) sat with him on stage as they admired the festivities, which reportedly cost $45 million to host. Unfortunately, it appears as if very little of that budget went to coordinating wardrobe options because the entire event was littered with poorly constructed ensembles.
Although none of Trump's inner circle, aside from perhaps his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, are known for their fashion sense, we imagined that they'd all manage to put their heads together and pull together a fashion miracle. After all, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. But we were mistaken. Between the president's usual garb, Tiffany Trump's depressing dress, and JD Vance's ill-fitting suit, it's clear that fashion was definitely not the priority of anyone who attended the event. Here are the worst-dressed attendees at Trump's military parade.
Donald Trump's suit was boring
For a man whose actions prompted dozens of "No Kings" protests across the country, you'd think that Donald Trump would've gone all out with his parade attire, if for nothing else than to distract from all the public backlash, but that was certainly not the case. Instead of stepping out of his comfort zone and donning an outfit with a modicum of character, the president stuck to his usual garb of a two-piece, dark blue suit and red tie, suggesting that he wasn't nearly as excited about the parade as we've been told.
Melania Trump's suit was too large
Melania Trump's parade day 'fit was considerably more interesting than her husband's, but it was still nothing to get excited about. The First Lady arrived to the military parade wearing a forgettable, all-white look that definitely matched the dreariness in the air that day. In addition to the two-piece, pinstripe suit doing little to arouse any measurable excitement in fans of Melania's fashion, the look was, unfortunately, ill-fitted around the skirt area, making her look as if the outfit was wearing her (instead of the opposite). That said, the outfit certainly fared better than Melania's hair, which was blown out of place by unruly winds.
Tiffany Trump's dress was depressing
Between the inclement weather, low attendance turnout, and widespread discontent, Donald Trump's military parade was a depressing, overpriced failure that should've probably never happened. Ironically, Donald's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, dressed perfectly for the occasion. And that's definitely not a good thing! The youngest Trump daughter showed up to the event wearing a drab black dress with puffy sleeves and a flowy skirt that, in another color, may have actually been a cute Summer wear. However, in black, the dress appropriately matched the event's drowsy atmosphere.
Usha Vance's outfit was too casual
Usha Vane, the wife of JD Vance, was also in attendance at Donald Trump's military parade. And though Usha has a better fashion track record than some of the other people who accompanied Donald on stage at the event, her look left much to be desired. The second lady arrived at the event wearing a look considerably less formal than that of the other attendees. And while her red trousers and white, lace top would probably have been a better choice for a post-parade lunch or picnic, they definitely weren't appropriate for the military event.
JD Vance's suit was ill-fitting
JD Vance also managed to fumble his parade-day 'fit. While the fashion expectations for the vice president are basically non-existent at this point, it's very hard to mess up a simple suit, no matter the color scheme or the texture. And yet, Vance managed to totally ruin his look. The dark blue suit — which seemed eerily similar to Donald Trump's look — photographed poorly on camera, giving off a dull effect. Plus, his look was ill-fitting in multiple ways, with his jacket and pants appearing way too baggy. Let's just say a tailor wouldn't hurt.