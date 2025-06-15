Barron's No-Show At Military Parade Exposes The Trumps' Dying Family Dynamic

President Donald Trump's military parade, put together in celebration of the U.S. military's 250th anniversary, has exposed the Trump family's dying family dynamic — well, further exposed, as there were already red flags connected to the Trump family dynamic.

Advertisement

The latest red flag, however, is connected to the fact that Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump, couldn't be bothered to show up in person to support the parade, which also took place on Donald's 79th birthday. Although it doesn't appear as if any of Donald's five children bothered to show up to the parade, Barron's absence probably stings a little more given his proximity to the nest. While Barron doesn't live in the White House as he enjoys his freshman year at New York University, it wasn't that long ago that he probably would've been seen attending an event as high-profile (and controversial) as Trump's parade.

Barron's absence suggests that the president and first lady may not have the control they once yielded over their son as he embarks on the early stages of adulthood. After all, it's officially summer in New York City, so it's unlikely that classes or exams kept the first son from attending the parade, which means he may not have wanted to come. This is especially concerning given that the last time that Barron appeared in public with his mother and father was at Donald's inauguration in January (though we imagine that would've been a much harder event on which to skip out). Speaking of the inauguration, Barron received a large round of applause after being introduced to the crowd by his father. "My very tall son named Barron, has anyone ever heard of him?" asked the president (via ABC 7 Chicago).

Advertisement