Major Red Flags In The Trump Family's Dynamics

Donald Trump's relationships with his kids and wives have long been a source of fascination. His extramarital activities, both rumored and confirmed, earned him frequent tabloid appearances, which was distressing for his heirs. And because the real estate mogul wasn't the most attentive parent during his heyday as one of Page Six's star attractions, the foundations of his relationships with his children were already on shaky ground.

Donald's second-oldest son, Eric Trump, admitted his dad wasn't around much during his childhood while praising his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., as a father figure. "In a way, he raised me. My father, I love and I appreciate, but he always worked 24 hours a day," Eric said in a 2006 interview with The New York Times. Meanwhile, Donald Jr. told New York magazine he refused to talk to his dad for an entire year after Donald cheated on his mom, Ivana Trump, with Marla Maples. Donald's daughter with Maples, Tiffany Trump, didn't even have the opportunity to give him the silent treatment. "As far as time, it was just me," Maples told People of her disproportionate co-parenting relationship with Donald. Then there's Ivanka Trump. Long considered Donald's favorite, fissures appeared in her relationship with him after the Trumps entered the political sphere.

There have been signs that the state of Donald's union with Melania Trump isn't great, either. She once told Parenting magazine that Donald didn't even perform one diaper change when their son, Barron Trump, was a baby — one of many red flags that the Trumps don't always prioritize familial bonds.