Inside Barron Trump's College Life: Trump Tower Living & Girls Vying For His Attention

Open mouth, insert foot. Sadly, New York University student Kaya Walker learned all about this idiom the hard way while sharing her thoughts about Barron Trump. "He's sort of like an oddity on campus," the then-president of NYU College Republicans said in a February 2025 article for Vanity Fair. "He goes to class, he goes home." After the piece was published on February 12, all you-know-what broke loose, and Walker was forced to resign from her beloved position as the president of the NYU chapter.

On February 18, the NYU College Republicans shared a copy of Walker's resignation letter on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the confines of the letter, Walker was adamant that her words were "ridiculously misconstrued to suggest that I found Barron Trump's commuter status to be unusual when in reality the majority of NYU's student body — including myself — are commuters." She went on to say that her full quote to the magazine accurately expressed her "disappointment in the spectacle that the media and individuals on campus have created through the online circulation of gossip, articles, memes and even photos taken of Barron in class with no respect whatsoever for his privacy."

According to the powers that be at College Republicans of America, however, Walker's participation in the article did "not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization." In a press release dated February 17, the organization acknowledged that Walker's comments had been "unfairly framed" but ultimately still found her behavior to be "inappropriate."