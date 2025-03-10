Inside Barron Trump's College Life: Trump Tower Living & Girls Vying For His Attention
Where were you when you learned Barron Trump had settled on New York University for his higher education? After months of the Trump family tap-dancing around the subject, Barron's college choice was finally clear in September 2024. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.," then-presidential hopeful and proud papa bear Donald J. Trump gushed to the Daily Mail. Perhaps the first lady was also sighing with relief, as Melania Trump reportedly wouldn't have to shed her helicopter mom ways after all.
Since then, Barron's day-to-day college life has been a hot topic for many — especially after his dad won the 2024 presidential election. Where would the president's son live? Is he dating? Is he popular? So many questions, so little time. Let's dive in, shall we?
Barron Trump is residing at Trump Tower
So much for slumming it at the dorms. In case you were under the impression that Barron Trump was going to roll up in a U-Haul at NYU, bunk with some fellow 18-year-old he never met who hails from New Jersey, and begin his day by traipsing off to a communal bathroom with a plastic shower caddy in hand, we're just gonna go ahead and let you know right now you are sorely mistaken! "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point," a source told People about Barron's wildly different college living situation.
In true privileged-billionaire-son fashion, Barron is holing up at Trump Tower while completing his business studies at NYU's Stern School of Business. "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," Melania Trump told Fox News about Barron's living arrangement. "I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child," she added.
Barron Trump is said to be 'popular with the ladies'
While Donald Trump Jr. famously needed his famous father to help set him up with Vanessa Haydon, it seems that Barron Trump can find dates all by himself. "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," a source told People in December 2024 about Barron's romantic campus exploits. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Even Barron's family just can't stay quiet about his dating life. "My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now," Barron's big brother Eric Trump told the Daily Mail in October 2024. "Just be careful. There are a lot of eyes on you."
Unfortunately for all of the ladies at NYU, it appears Barron's biggest love is video games — namely FIFA. TMZ reported that the youngest Trump son spends most of his free time holed up in his room at Trump Tower gaming. "He hardly exists," one student said about Barron's lack of an on-campus persona. Meanwhile, another claimed that Barron keeps to himself in the back of their economics class. Hmm ... wonder where Barron's daddio sat while attending the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business? Something tells us it wasn't in the back row ... and he probably wasn't quiet either.
Barron Trump's presence at NYU triggered a resignation
Open mouth, insert foot. Sadly, New York University student Kaya Walker learned all about this idiom the hard way while sharing her thoughts about Barron Trump. "He's sort of like an oddity on campus," the then-president of NYU College Republicans said in a February 2025 article for Vanity Fair. "He goes to class, he goes home." After the piece was published on February 12, all you-know-what broke loose, and Walker was forced to resign from her beloved position as the president of the NYU chapter.
On February 18, the NYU College Republicans shared a copy of Walker's resignation letter on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the confines of the letter, Walker was adamant that her words were "ridiculously misconstrued to suggest that I found Barron Trump's commuter status to be unusual when in reality the majority of NYU's student body — including myself — are commuters." She went on to say that her full quote to the magazine accurately expressed her "disappointment in the spectacle that the media and individuals on campus have created through the online circulation of gossip, articles, memes and even photos taken of Barron in class with no respect whatsoever for his privacy."
According to the powers that be at College Republicans of America, however, Walker's participation in the article did "not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization." In a press release dated February 17, the organization acknowledged that Walker's comments had been "unfairly framed" but ultimately still found her behavior to be "inappropriate."