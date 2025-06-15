These Republicans Skipped Trump's Military Parade (& He'll Be Fuming)

Sure, there were a few Republican members of Congress who put aside their normal weekend plans to attend the military parade celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary. On X, formerly Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene proudly posted a photo of a CrossFit setup on the National Mall for the troops to get in a pre-event workout. "Having the military here is the BEST!!!" she raved. But other notable conservative figures from President Trump's cabinet were nowhere to be seen, such as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. And while sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were seated behind their dad, their little brother Barron Trump was a no-show at the military parade, suggesting a dying dynamic within the Trump family.

Perhaps the saddest sight at the parade — or rather, the saddest non-sight — was the absence of Trump's former best friend. The Trump-Elon Musk bromance turned to an explosive breakup almost overnight, and judging by his absence in the stands, Musk is still in the DOGEhouse. Nor did he acknowledge the parade or Trump's birthday on X at any point on June 14. Had events turned out differently, we surely would have seen the Tesla CEO prominently seated, no doubt with his preschool son X by his side excitedly pointing out the tanks.

The president appeared to put on a game face for his much-anticipated show of intimidation honor to the military, but we wouldn't be surprised if he were sulking in his White House bedroom afterward, wondering why so many people had better things to do than show him some love.

