These Republicans Skipped Trump's Military Parade (& He'll Be Fuming)
If Melania Trump's sour expression at Donald Trump's military parade/birthday blowout seemed worrisome, the president's own face said even more. Although this was the culmination of a dream Trump had harbored since his first administration, the resulting extravaganza fell short of everyone's expectations — no doubt including his own. The dreary weather dampened the spectacle and almost made it a total washout. The viewing bleachers had empty spaces, indicating the "historic crowd size" predicted by White House spokesperson Anna Kelly (per Politico) was less than record-breaking. Even worse, most of the Republican members of Congress opted to skip the ceremony, creating even more embarrassment for the controversial commander-in-chief.
Polled by Politico, 43 GOP lawmakers admitted they wouldn't be watching the troops march down Constitution Avenue. Some had legitimate reasons: Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma was celebrating his wedding anniversary, hinting he might not be married for long if he skipped out on his wife. (Vice President JD Vance might have taken a cue from him, instead of dragging wife Usha and their kids to the viewing stand on their own special day.) Tennessee's Tim Burchett had his teen daughter's birthday to celebrate. Others assured the outlet that they supported the idea of honoring the armed forces, even if they couldn't be there in person. Only one representative dared to suggest the parade might not have been such a smart move. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state expressed his concern about the cost: "If it's $100 million, it causes one to pause."
The lack of support for Trump from his bestie must hurt
Sure, there were a few Republican members of Congress who put aside their normal weekend plans to attend the military parade celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary. On X, formerly Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene proudly posted a photo of a CrossFit setup on the National Mall for the troops to get in a pre-event workout. "Having the military here is the BEST!!!" she raved. But other notable conservative figures from President Trump's cabinet were nowhere to be seen, such as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. And while sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were seated behind their dad, their little brother Barron Trump was a no-show at the military parade, suggesting a dying dynamic within the Trump family.
Perhaps the saddest sight at the parade — or rather, the saddest non-sight — was the absence of Trump's former best friend. The Trump-Elon Musk bromance turned to an explosive breakup almost overnight, and judging by his absence in the stands, Musk is still in the DOGEhouse. Nor did he acknowledge the parade or Trump's birthday on X at any point on June 14. Had events turned out differently, we surely would have seen the Tesla CEO prominently seated, no doubt with his preschool son X by his side excitedly pointing out the tanks.
The president appeared to put on a game face for his much-anticipated
show of intimidation honor to the military, but we wouldn't be surprised if he were sulking in his White House bedroom afterward, wondering why so many people had better things to do than show him some love.