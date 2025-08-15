Trump Finally Gets A Bleach Touch-Up After Neglecting His Near-Gray Color For Weeks

LOL if you saw pics of Donald Trump over the past few weeks and thought the president might have decided to go au naturel with his hair color. Though we briefly wondered if Trump was embracing those grays permanently, when he addressed the press in the Oval Office on August 14, he did so with a freshly bleached platinum 'do. Why do we have a vision of Donald checking himself out in the mirror and whooping, "We're so back, baby"?

ICYMI, while Trump isn't necessarily opposed to the odd makeup-free outing, his bleaching schedule is somewhat akin to a full-time job (and not the kind that allows for regular golf trips, at that). So, (hair) color us surprised when throughout early to mid-August, his strands were a little more on the ashy side. In fact, that may be an understatement. When he did a press conference with fellow former TV personalities Pete Hegseth and Jeanine Pirro — as well as Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, et al — the president was probably as gray as we've seen him in his second term.

Andrew Harnik/Getty