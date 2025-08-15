Trump Finally Gets A Bleach Touch-Up After Neglecting His Near-Gray Color For Weeks
LOL if you saw pics of Donald Trump over the past few weeks and thought the president might have decided to go au naturel with his hair color. Though we briefly wondered if Trump was embracing those grays permanently, when he addressed the press in the Oval Office on August 14, he did so with a freshly bleached platinum 'do. Why do we have a vision of Donald checking himself out in the mirror and whooping, "We're so back, baby"?
ICYMI, while Trump isn't necessarily opposed to the odd makeup-free outing, his bleaching schedule is somewhat akin to a full-time job (and not the kind that allows for regular golf trips, at that). So, (hair) color us surprised when throughout early to mid-August, his strands were a little more on the ashy side. In fact, that may be an understatement. When he did a press conference with fellow former TV personalities Pete Hegseth and Jeanine Pirro — as well as Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, et al — the president was probably as gray as we've seen him in his second term.
Perhaps Trump, like many who dye their hair, decided to try something new, but hated it after two weeks and decided to go back to what he knew. Granted, we also wouldn't rule out the possibility that his stylist warned him that one fried bleach job after the other would only lead to even more hair thinning. That said, the life of a
showgirl president is such that sometimes vanity wins, and in Trump's case, even crazy damage can't keep him from that iconic blond mop. Snaps for a consistent diva.
Donald has been accused of going gray for manipulative reasons
Okay, so Donald Trump's silvery strands in August 2025 may have been jarring considering his typical clockwork maintenance, but it bears mentioning that he's gone gray in the past, and when he did so in early 2020, some mused that he may have had an ulterior motive.
Speaking to Vogue of Trump looking grayer than usual, George Washington biographer Alexis Coe mused that he had intentionally skipped a hair appointment to make himself appear more frail than he actually was. "He is attempting to show citizens that he is suffering as well ... It's about optics — Trump is trying to distract from his late, dangerous, and sometimes fatal messaging around coronavirus," the "Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington" author said, adding that during the Revolutionary War, Washington had once earned the respect of soldiers by getting vulnerable and acknowledging his graying hair and failing eyesight. That said, Coe had also said that it was likely an advisor who suggested going gray to invoke Washington, rather than Trump himself. "Trump is loath to change his physical appearance, so he likely listened to his aides who told him he needed to do something dramatic," she said.
Of course, several years have passed since Coe made her observations. Even so, August hasn't exactly been controversy-free for the president. Au contraire, in the weeks before his aforementioned press briefing, he'd been the butt of "South Park" jokes, criticized for his grand ballroom plans, and questioned over the fact that the Epstein list had still not been released. With all that in mind, perhaps his aides believed looking old and frail would prompt some to take pity on the prez. However, if there's one thing Trump is more committed to than playing the victim, it's his blond bombshell status.