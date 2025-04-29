Donald Trump's Jarring Makeup-Free Outing Ignites Brutal Internet War

Donald Trump's makeup routine has undergone some eyebrow-raising changes over the years. And, over the course of the particularly eventful past year, his notoriously unnatural hue seems to be getting more and more intense. We might have thought that seeing him after he skipped this odd beauty routine would have prompted folks to agree that he should put down the bronzer once and for all. In reality, though, netizens struggled to come to a consensus regarding his new look.

Advertisement

" ... We all know he looks terrible. Orange makeup or not," one Facebook user commented. On the other hand, another said, "Looks good to me." "Does it really matter. Make up or no makeup," suggested another, while one said, "Doesn't matter ya can't put lipstick on a pig!" "He just got sick of being shown as the orange man," one Facebook-user wrote, to which another responded, "He's sick alright!" When it comes to basically anything related to Trump, it's difficult for people to agree, but it's easy for them to get very, very heated. And, apparently opinions on his makeup routine are no exception to this phenomenon.



Static Media owns and operates Nicki Swift and The List.