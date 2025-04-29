Donald Trump's Jarring Makeup-Free Outing Ignites Brutal Internet War
On the rare occasion that Donald Trump doesn't wear makeup, he looks very different than how we're used to seeing him. Whether that is a good or bad thing — like all things regarding Trump — seems to be a very contentious topic. While meeting with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on April 27, Trump had a rare moment without makeup. And, folks on the internet are getting into serious arguments about how he looks.
On April 28, The List's official Facebook page shared an article titled "Donald Trump's Jarring Makeup-Free White House Outing Puts His True Age On Blast." The piece showed Trump at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey with white hair peeking out from beneath his white and gold MAGA hat and skin uniquely free of his typical fake tan. There's no question that this was a unusual look for the controversial president. Whether or not ditching his typical hair and makeup routine was a good choice, however, had folks in the comment section at odds. "He looks sick," one commenter wrote. Another replied "no sicker than that Sleepy Joe." Perhaps based on how things have been going, it should be no surprise that even how Trump looks without his signature orange hue is prompting internet fights to break out.
Should Trump continue to ditch the bronzer? It really, really depends on who you ask
Donald Trump's makeup routine has undergone some eyebrow-raising changes over the years. And, over the course of the particularly eventful past year, his notoriously unnatural hue seems to be getting more and more intense. We might have thought that seeing him after he skipped this odd beauty routine would have prompted folks to agree that he should put down the bronzer once and for all. In reality, though, netizens struggled to come to a consensus regarding his new look.
" ... We all know he looks terrible. Orange makeup or not," one Facebook user commented. On the other hand, another said, "Looks good to me." "Does it really matter. Make up or no makeup," suggested another, while one said, "Doesn't matter ya can't put lipstick on a pig!" "He just got sick of being shown as the orange man," one Facebook-user wrote, to which another responded, "He's sick alright!" When it comes to basically anything related to Trump, it's difficult for people to agree, but it's easy for them to get very, very heated. And, apparently opinions on his makeup routine are no exception to this phenomenon.
