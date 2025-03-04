Trump's Rare Moment Without Makeup Has Everyone Saying The Same Dark Thing
Miss Karma strikes again, this time with President Donald Trump. Less than a month after he accidentally exposed his daughter, Ivanka Trump's, hair extension fail at the 2025 Super Bowl, Donald's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, did something similar. While hanging out at his Mar-A-Lago resort, Lara shared a photo on Instagram of her spending time with her father-in-law and Elon Musk. "When the goat shows up at the dog party," she captioned the snapshot.
Clearly, Donald opted for a makeup-free night because he was seen barefaced at the event. While he didn't look unrecognizable without his signature orange tan, like some other celebs who ditch their makeup have, the president didn't look stunning without it, either. At least, according to replies online. In another photo from that night that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by the account PatriotTakes, users trolled the president's look. "Maybe he should wear it after all," wrote one person. "Yikes he looks so tired and just...done," tweeted another. "He looks 100 years old," said a third. Many people felt like he appeared sickly without his makeup.
Other responses were more morbid. Someone commented, "Omg, he looks horrifying! Hopefully his days are numbered." Another person shared, "Every time I see a new picture of him, he looks like he is getting closer to pushing daisies," adding the fingers crossed emoji. No matter how you feel about a politician, hoping for death is never a good look.
Donald Trump has gone makeup-free before
The event at Mar-A-Lago isn't the first time President Donald Trump has ditched his orange spray tan. When he played golf back in 2022, he left the makeup at home. Instead of looking orange, Trump appeared more red, presumably from playing the sport outside with the sun shining down. It was also in 2022 when Trump went barefaced at breakfast time — and didn't even style his hair. That photo was posted to X and drew similar comments as his 2025 Mar-A-Largo makeup-free moment. "Looks like he should be laying in a box," one person tweeted.
We often get glimpses of Trump's natural complexion when the president misses spots on the sides of his face or around his eyes when applying makeup. Back in 2024, Nicki Swift took a makeup wipe to Trump's tan and gave him his natural color back. In both that photo and the Mar-A-Lago picture, his complexion looked pinker and much more natural than his usual Oompa Loompa orange.