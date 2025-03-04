Trump's Rare Moment Without Makeup Has Everyone Saying The Same Dark Thing

Miss Karma strikes again, this time with President Donald Trump. Less than a month after he accidentally exposed his daughter, Ivanka Trump's, hair extension fail at the 2025 Super Bowl, Donald's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, did something similar. While hanging out at his Mar-A-Lago resort, Lara shared a photo on Instagram of her spending time with her father-in-law and Elon Musk. "When the goat shows up at the dog party," she captioned the snapshot.

Clearly, Donald opted for a makeup-free night because he was seen barefaced at the event. While he didn't look unrecognizable without his signature orange tan, like some other celebs who ditch their makeup have, the president didn't look stunning without it, either. At least, according to replies online. In another photo from that night that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by the account PatriotTakes, users trolled the president's look. "Maybe he should wear it after all," wrote one person. "Yikes he looks so tired and just...done," tweeted another. "He looks 100 years old," said a third. Many people felt like he appeared sickly without his makeup.

Other responses were more morbid. Someone commented, "Omg, he looks horrifying! Hopefully his days are numbered." Another person shared, "Every time I see a new picture of him, he looks like he is getting closer to pushing daisies," adding the fingers crossed emoji. No matter how you feel about a politician, hoping for death is never a good look.