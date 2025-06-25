Trump's Thinning Hair Is More Obvious Than Ever & Now His Hat Makes So Much Sense
Donald Trump's ego reached new heights with his most inappropriate use of a MAGA hat yet this weekend when he sported the infamous red merch in the Situation Room. If you were wondering why exactly he wore that particular accessory for such a serious occasion, a new pic may give us our answer. It seems that Trump's increasing love of hats may be one big cover-up — literally.
It's no secret that Trump's unique hairstyle is a combover — likely disguising whatever is really going on with his scalp. Lately, though, the hairstyle he's sported for ages seemingly hasn't been enough, and he's increasingly seen out and about in a hat. On June 24, Trump was photographed exiting his plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. He was wearing a white baseball cap with "USA" embroidered on the front, rather than his usual MAGA pick. When he took the hat off, however, he exposed the very thing he may be trying particularly hard to hide these days: one seriously receding hairline.
Trump should not hold onto his hats
The photos of Trump exposing his hairline at the airport came just days after another photo revealed the thinning hair situation that's going on at the back of his head. It seems that Trump's hair can't hide his bald spots anymore, and his bright scalp is nightmare-worthy. Clearly, at this point, there is no denying it; Trump is going bald, and his bleached combover is doing him dirty. Why, exactly, he's struggling to cover up his thinning mane these days is unclear. Yet, it's safe to say: it isn't working.
Trump has seemingly resorted to hats to hide his balding problem now that his combover isn't doing the work it was once mostly capable of. Yet, the hats are hardly always appropriate — especially for the myriad serious situations Trump finds himself in. In reality, accepting his natural hair is probably the best option for Trump at this point. But, we have a feeling he'll end up opting for some far weirder solution, instead.