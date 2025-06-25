Trump's Thinning Hair Is More Obvious Than Ever & Now His Hat Makes So Much Sense

Donald Trump's ego reached new heights with his most inappropriate use of a MAGA hat yet this weekend when he sported the infamous red merch in the Situation Room. If you were wondering why exactly he wore that particular accessory for such a serious occasion, a new pic may give us our answer. It seems that Trump's increasing love of hats may be one big cover-up — literally.

It's no secret that Trump's unique hairstyle is a combover — likely disguising whatever is really going on with his scalp. Lately, though, the hairstyle he's sported for ages seemingly hasn't been enough, and he's increasingly seen out and about in a hat. On June 24, Trump was photographed exiting his plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. He was wearing a white baseball cap with "USA" embroidered on the front, rather than his usual MAGA pick. When he took the hat off, however, he exposed the very thing he may be trying particularly hard to hide these days: one seriously receding hairline.