Trump's Gigantic Bald Spot Sneaks Out As Bleached Combover Does Him Dirty

Donald Trump had a disastrous hair day at an inopportune moment, when all eyes were on him as he signed a series of bills for electronic vehicle regulations in California. "Under the previous administration, the federal government gave left-wing radicals in California dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry," Trump said before signing the bill, per Fox News. He wore his standard dark blue suit with a white tie for the occasion, but did change up his style a bit when he swapped out the standard red tie for one that had red patterns and a blue background. POTUS's busy tie didn't make the most noise, however, as it was his hair that raised eyebrows.

Trump seemingly forgot to cover his bald spot when he went to sign the EV bill. Perhaps it was an oversight, or perhaps his locks were tired from working overtime as of late. His bleached wisps of hair were pulled in multiple directions. The longer sides were combed back over his ears, as usual, but the strategically-placed combover up top did little to mask his balding. On the top of his head, the hair at the back was combed over, but the remaining hair — which was gathered both from the back and the sides to give an illusion of full hair — had been fashioned into a nest of ultra-fine fluff. As he bent slightly to answer questions from the press, the bald areas at the top of his head were more prevalent than ever. The president was not helped by his face's dark, uneven skin tone, which only further highlighted the light spots atop his head.

It had been a very bad hair week for Trump.