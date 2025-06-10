Trump's Ratty Hair Proves He's Completely Given Up Amid Nasty Elon Breakup

Donald Trump's ratty hair seems to suggest he's a bit down in the dumps amid his explosive bromance breakup with Elon Musk.

Although Musk proudly supported Trump through his 2024 campaign, and was even rewarded with a fancy government position for his efforts after Trump was re-elected, their bromance officially died after Musk took to X to criticize a bill the president endorsed. Although their back and forth spanned several tweets, Truth Social posts, and interviews, here are a couple of highlights: In one of the fiercest blows, Musk took credit for Trump's White House win. "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," he posted on X. Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"

having a normal one pic.twitter.com/6H0mbeTxQJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2025

Despite talking a good game online, Trump's appearance at a recent roundtable suggests he's given up. As you can see above, Trump seems to be coping without his and Musk's strange friendship by skipping the hair-combing phase of his morning routine. And while, yes, the president is known for sporting hair that's oftentimes unruly, oddly styled, and downright translucent (in the wrong lighting), this is a level of indifference that Trump has never shown before. That said, it's possible their bromance isn't over for good.