Trump's Ratty Hair Proves He's Completely Given Up Amid Nasty Elon Breakup
Donald Trump's ratty hair seems to suggest he's a bit down in the dumps amid his explosive bromance breakup with Elon Musk.
Although Musk proudly supported Trump through his 2024 campaign, and was even rewarded with a fancy government position for his efforts after Trump was re-elected, their bromance officially died after Musk took to X to criticize a bill the president endorsed. Although their back and forth spanned several tweets, Truth Social posts, and interviews, here are a couple of highlights: In one of the fiercest blows, Musk took credit for Trump's White House win. "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," he posted on X. Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"
having a normal one pic.twitter.com/6H0mbeTxQJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2025
Despite talking a good game online, Trump's appearance at a recent roundtable suggests he's given up. As you can see above, Trump seems to be coping without his and Musk's strange friendship by skipping the hair-combing phase of his morning routine. And while, yes, the president is known for sporting hair that's oftentimes unruly, oddly styled, and downright translucent (in the wrong lighting), this is a level of indifference that Trump has never shown before. That said, it's possible their bromance isn't over for good.
Could Donald and Elon save their friendship?
Elon Musk officially joined the list of celebs who can't stand Donald Trump with his tirade, but does that mean their friendship and business relationship is over for good? Well, it certainly seems like it for now. On June 8, Trump shut down any plans for a Musk reconciliation. When asked if he had plans to sit down with Musk, Trump replied, "I'm too busy doing other things, I have no intention of speaking to him" (via NBC News). Further condemning his former friend, the president continued, "I think it's a very bad thing, because he's very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the President."
So, basically, things aren't looking good for fans of the Trump-Musk friendship. That said, not everyone believes these political allies have actually fallen out. Actor and "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg thinks both men are playing a bit of political theater in order to distract the public from other things on which they'd rather we not focused. "I love that y'all bought into it," she said during a June 2025 episode (via Entertainment Weekly). "No, no, no. I just feel like, oh, suddenly everybody's upset about stuff. I'm sorry, no," Goldberg continued. "This is another distraction to keep us talking — not about the stuff we're talking about, but the stuff they want us to. I'm not buying it. I'm not buying it because they lie."