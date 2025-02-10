Trump Gives Prince Harry's Balding Hair A Run For Its Money With Ultra Thin 'Do At 2025 Super Bowl

Donald Trump has plenty to say about Prince Harry, but if there's one thing he shouldn't drag him for, it's his hair. It's no secret that Harry has joined the ever-expanding thinning hair club — and Trump should know a thing or two about that.

Trump's had a bone to pick with Harry for a while, mainly over claims that Joe Biden's administration is bending over backward to keep the Sussexes in the country. "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen," the president told Express U.S. "That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me." But once he secured a second term, he changed his tune. When asked if he would deport the royal, he told the New York Post, "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible." So much for not holding a grudge — Trump just couldn't resist steering the conversation back to Meghan Markle, his long-standing, mostly one-sided nemesis.

At this rate, it's only a matter of time before the president or one of the other Trumps finds another reason to go after the Sussexes. But if he's smart, he'll avoid making any hair-related jabs at Harry — unless he's looking to get roasted right back.