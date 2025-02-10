Trump Gives Prince Harry's Balding Hair A Run For Its Money With Ultra Thin 'Do At 2025 Super Bowl
Donald Trump has plenty to say about Prince Harry, but if there's one thing he shouldn't drag him for, it's his hair. It's no secret that Harry has joined the ever-expanding thinning hair club — and Trump should know a thing or two about that.
Trump's had a bone to pick with Harry for a while, mainly over claims that Joe Biden's administration is bending over backward to keep the Sussexes in the country. "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen," the president told Express U.S. "That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me." But once he secured a second term, he changed his tune. When asked if he would deport the royal, he told the New York Post, "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible." So much for not holding a grudge — Trump just couldn't resist steering the conversation back to Meghan Markle, his long-standing, mostly one-sided nemesis.
At this rate, it's only a matter of time before the president or one of the other Trumps finds another reason to go after the Sussexes. But if he's smart, he'll avoid making any hair-related jabs at Harry — unless he's looking to get roasted right back.
Harry can welcome Trump to the thinning hair club
For someone obsessed with vanity — routinely turning himself orange and reportedly fussing over his hair at all hours — Donald Trump is doing shockingly little about his balding head. The proof? Super Bowl LIX, where a camera caught the back of his head mid-salute, exposing a thinning situation that had social media in shambles.
Given his resources, you'd think Trump would be on the next flight to Turkey for a hair transplant — or at least flying in a top surgeon for some emergency restoration. But instead, the internet is having a field day. "I've got expired cheese in my refrigerator that has better hair," one fan on x (formerly Twitter) said. "It's so beautiful to see this orange peeling, right before your eyes. Great photo!" quipped another. And of course, someone had to say, "Guess he's been too busy signing EOs that he hasn't had time for another 'weave' session! lol"
Trump parading around with obvious hair loss also makes one thing clear — he hasn't done anything about those White House showers he used to rant about. Back in 2020, he complained that low water pressure kept him from achieving his signature "perfect" look. "So, showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn't come out... So what do you do? You just stand there longer, or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect," he said, per CNN. Fast-forward to his first day back in office, and what's on his agenda? An executive order on "unleashing American energy" — which may just be code for fixing his showerhead fiasco. And who knows? Maybe in a few months, he'll finally cave and make great hair part of his platform.