Trump's Gaping Bald Spot Suggests His Hair Is Paying The Price Of Elon Breakup
Stress has clearly taken a toll on Donald Trump, as his hair has been vanishing at an alarming rate. Perhaps his breakup with Elon Musk has contributed to the hair loss. On July 6, Trump's feud with Musk reheated as he fired shots on Truth Social directed at his former "First Bud." After catching wind that Musk had plans of launching a third political party, POTUS went on one of his trademark rants. "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks," he wrote, while condemning any attempt to launch a new party.
Just over a week later, Trump's hair was looking thinner than ever at the White House Faith Office luncheon on July 14. Speaking to 60 CEOs and business leaders, Trump delivered a bloviating speech that went off in multiple directions, including surviving last year's assassination attempt. Not only did the speech trail off, but so did the president's hair. A side view captured while he gestured toward the crowd showed that the back of his hair had been swept aggressively forward and was bordering on hitting the middle of his head. Of course, the wispy combover top was doing much of the heavy lifting in trying to conceal his bald spots. Trump's bleach-blond locks were brushed forward, but his balding head could not withstand any scrutiny. Photos of him canvassing the room and glad-handing attendees show just how sparse Trump's hair has become.
This was not the first time the president's bald spots were evident, as Trump's bleach-fried hair has become a ticking timebomb.
Donald Trump's bald spots shone through under the bright lights
When speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting on July 8, Donald Trump showed off newly bleached hair. The main topic of conversation was Jeffrey Epstein's jail security footage, but what stood out most about the meeting — besides Trump's avoidance of questions about the footage — was how bright and silky his hair looked under the lights. POTUS's hair was shinier than it had previously looked, and similar to the White House Faith Office luncheon, side shots showed clear bald spots, even though Trump had tried his best to cover them with inventive hair-sweeping techniques. The bright hair was an indicator that Trump had undergone extra hair treatment — which had seemingly increased since the feud with Elon Musk started earlier in the summer. Shocking his hair with routine bleaching treatments may not be the wisest strategy, considering how quickly his hair is thinning.
Wow — Trump jumps in to try to shut down a reporter who attempts to ask Pam Bondi about the missing minute in the Epstein jailhouse tape pic.twitter.com/7Enwt7IV96
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025
Weeks earlier, Trump struggled to conceal pink bald spots on his head when he delivered an Address to the Nation on June 21 about bombing Iran. For the address, he sported his trademark dark blue suit and red tie combo, plus his signature bronzed skin. The darkened skin tone made Trump's bleached, thinning hair stand out even more. It was no wonder that he showed up to the address rocking a red MAGA hat. Unfortunately for Trump, he was not able to escape hair scrutiny under the bright lights, and when he walked away after delivering the address, bald spots on the back of his head were clearly visible. Maybe that is why he always wears his hair so long in the back.