Trump's Gaping Bald Spot Suggests His Hair Is Paying The Price Of Elon Breakup

Stress has clearly taken a toll on Donald Trump, as his hair has been vanishing at an alarming rate. Perhaps his breakup with Elon Musk has contributed to the hair loss. On July 6, Trump's feud with Musk reheated as he fired shots on Truth Social directed at his former "First Bud." After catching wind that Musk had plans of launching a third political party, POTUS went on one of his trademark rants. "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks," he wrote, while condemning any attempt to launch a new party.

Just over a week later, Trump's hair was looking thinner than ever at the White House Faith Office luncheon on July 14. Speaking to 60 CEOs and business leaders, Trump delivered a bloviating speech that went off in multiple directions, including surviving last year's assassination attempt. Not only did the speech trail off, but so did the president's hair. A side view captured while he gestured toward the crowd showed that the back of his hair had been swept aggressively forward and was bordering on hitting the middle of his head. Of course, the wispy combover top was doing much of the heavy lifting in trying to conceal his bald spots. Trump's bleach-blond locks were brushed forward, but his balding head could not withstand any scrutiny. Photos of him canvassing the room and glad-handing attendees show just how sparse Trump's hair has become.

This was not the first time the president's bald spots were evident, as Trump's bleach-fried hair has become a ticking timebomb.