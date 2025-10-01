Taylor Swift Already Has Beef With One Star WAG, All Thanks To Her Snippy Fans

An online beef is brewing between Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld, and it's all being orchestrated by their fans. The "Sinners" star is well-known in Hollywood, but her name has floated around NFL circles because of Steinfeld's relationship with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The two tied the knot in June 2025 after having started dating around May 2023. While Swift is a mainstay on TV screens when she attends fiancé Travis Kelce's games with the Kansas City Chiefs, Steinfeld has managed to stay out of the spotlight at games.

The differing coverage of the NFL WAGs ("Wives and Girlfriends") has led to a point of contention between their fan bases. On September 8, a TikTok was posted of Steinfeld covertly cheering on her husband from a box. The clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, along with a tweet mentioning that the "True Grit" actor avoids the limelight at games. "Taylor Swift on the other hand," a member of the Twitterati snidely replied. This caused Swifties to bombard the comments and defend their queen. "I mean one is currently one of the biggest pop stars in the world while I had to Google the other," read one response. It should also be noted that the Bills and Chiefs have an ongoing rivalry that only adds fuel to the fire.

WHOLESOME: #Bills star quarterback Josh Allen's wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, was not shown on TV once last night — despite sitting in a suite. Hailee says that she does not like to make the game about her while attending—she said it is all about Josh.

pic.twitter.com/E5dNydYF9O — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 9, 2025

The following week, on September 15, the intra-fan feuding continued when a photo of Steinfeld posing with Bills fans made the rounds on X. "She's nowhere near swift in anything," a Swift fan wrote. Steinfeld stans were quick to come to her defense. "She's better at acting, an overall better person, and more beautiful," one replied. However, the beef over who was a better WAG started the previous season.