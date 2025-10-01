Taylor Swift Already Has Beef With One Star WAG, All Thanks To Her Snippy Fans
An online beef is brewing between Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld, and it's all being orchestrated by their fans. The "Sinners" star is well-known in Hollywood, but her name has floated around NFL circles because of Steinfeld's relationship with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The two tied the knot in June 2025 after having started dating around May 2023. While Swift is a mainstay on TV screens when she attends fiancé Travis Kelce's games with the Kansas City Chiefs, Steinfeld has managed to stay out of the spotlight at games.
The differing coverage of the NFL WAGs ("Wives and Girlfriends") has led to a point of contention between their fan bases. On September 8, a TikTok was posted of Steinfeld covertly cheering on her husband from a box. The clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, along with a tweet mentioning that the "True Grit" actor avoids the limelight at games. "Taylor Swift on the other hand," a member of the Twitterati snidely replied. This caused Swifties to bombard the comments and defend their queen. "I mean one is currently one of the biggest pop stars in the world while I had to Google the other," read one response. It should also be noted that the Bills and Chiefs have an ongoing rivalry that only adds fuel to the fire.
WHOLESOME: #Bills star quarterback Josh Allen's wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, was not shown on TV once last night — despite sitting in a suite.
Hailee says that she does not like to make the game about her while attending—she said it is all about Josh.
pic.twitter.com/E5dNydYF9O
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 9, 2025
The following week, on September 15, the intra-fan feuding continued when a photo of Steinfeld posing with Bills fans made the rounds on X. "She's nowhere near swift in anything," a Swift fan wrote. Steinfeld stans were quick to come to her defense. "She's better at acting, an overall better person, and more beautiful," one replied. However, the beef over who was a better WAG started the previous season.
Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld were once friends
Fans of Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld also argued over their appearances (or lack thereof) at NFL games. This was highlighted in January 2024, when gossip blog DeuxMoi responded to a fan on Instagram asking why the "Bumblebee" star wasn't shown on camera while attending Buffalo Bills games to support then-boyfriend Josh Allen. "I think I heard she asked to not be shown?" DeuxMoi posted to their Instagram Stories. A screenshot of this exchange was posted to a Swift sub-Reddit, which predictably had fans of the "Fortnight" singer bashing Steinfeld's level of fame. Meanwhile, Steinfeld fans came out to champion the actor's performances.
Despite fans attempting to drum up beef between the two, Swift and Steinfeld were once good friends. More than a decade before the two became NFL WAGs, "The Edge of Seventeen" actor was spotted among Swift's squad at multiple events. "We do just really random stuff when we are together," Steinfeld told E! News in 2013, adding, "We just love to kick back, listen to music, watch TV, bake, watch movies and all of that kind of stuff." However, when Steinfeld was asked about their friendship during an interview with Seventeen in August 2016, she downplayed things. "I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do," she told the publication. "She's amazing, though," Steinfeld added.
In 2019, Swift and Steinfeld celebrated their friend Gigi Hadid's birthday by cozying up together in a group photo on Instagram. The "Pitch Perfect 3" actor has not been seen with the pop star in the years since, though, so it appears that Steinfeld is one of several stars who are no longer friends with Swift. However, the singer "liked" Steinfeld's Instagram post announcing her engagement in December 2024, so there's still hope for their friendship.