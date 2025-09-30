The Only Recap Of Giuliana Rancic's Downfall You Need

For a generation of people, Giuliana Rancic is the face of celebrity fashion, or at least the analysis thereof. From 2010 to 2017, she served as a panelist/co-host for E!'s "Fashion Police," which saw her join the likes of Joan Rivers, Kelly Osbourne, George Kotsiopoulos, and others give their commentary on the fashion wins and losses of famed entertainers. More than that, though, Rancic was one of the faces of E! at large, having joined the network in the early 2000s as an entertainment reporter, before becoming an "E! News" anchor, red-carpet maven, and a "Fashion Police" staple. She also starred alongside her husband, "Apprentice" winner Bill Rancic, in the reality television series "Giuliana and Bill," which chronicled their partnership.

Despite her success over two decades with E!, though, and her incredible rise to the upper crust of showbiz punditry, Rancic's career and life journey have also been perilous to the point that we don't really hear from her anymore. From hard-to-watch interviews and ill-advised comments that were heard in every corner of Hollywood, to personal struggles, the Italian-born star had no shortage of tragic happenings as she tumbled back down the mountain that is celebrity life. What follows is the only recap of Rancic's decline you need.