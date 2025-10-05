This Is What Sasha And Malia Obama Typically Eat In A Day
There are many rarely known facts about Sasha and Malia Obama. For example, what the former first daughters typically eat in a day. While the girls' respective college choices and career paths have been well documented, much about their daily diet has come through their parents or other anecdotes in their stories. With that said, we've managed to round up a few staples in the sisters' diets over the years.
During an appearance on the "B. Smith and 'Thank You Dan' Show," Michelle Obama revealed that the Obama sisters, who've gone through quite the transformation, didn't cook as much with their famous mother anymore, but had shown an increase in appreciation for vegetables. "That was one of the shifts I had to make as a busy mother, you know," Michelle shared (via Essence). "Really cleaning our shelves, getting rid of the heavily processed foods, getting more fresh fruits and vegetables and fresh squeezed juices in, getting them more involved in going to farmer's markets and understanding where these fruits and vegetables are coming from." And while she didn't reveal which vegetables were their favorites, she did mention that the sisters were heavily involved in the upkeep of the White House garden.
Fortunately, both Sasha and Malia, who live lavish lives, have been allowed to indulge in their favorite foods. The Obama family chose Cafe Milano as their eatery of choice after Malia graduated from high school in 2016. The Italian restaurant obviously serves a wide variety of authentic Italian cuisine, but chef Franco, who works at the establishment, revealed to LA Cucina Italiana that the entire family opts for simpler options. "The Obamas eat very simple meals — they go for salmon and salads," revealed the chef, adding, "Bill Clinton also eats simple, and mostly vegan, while Hillary eats everything."
Sasha and Malia seem to have a healthy diet
In the beginning, much of Sasha and Malia's early diet was dictated by their mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama, who was adamant about her daughters eating healthy, balanced options. However, Mrs. Obama sometimes struggled with offering the girls the healthiest options available due to her hectic schedule. "I was working, I had a full-time job, I was campaigning for my husband, I was on the road," Michelle revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show," adding, "I was getting to the point where I couldn't figure out how to feed my kids healthy foods because I was trying to do what most parents would do — give them something fast and quick." Obviously, with Michelle's successful "Let's Move" campaign — meant to inspire healthy eating in children — she eventually found the right balance for her and the nation's children. But that doesn't mean Sasha and Malia didn't also indulge in their favorite foods over the years. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
Lastly, Michelle Obama has also revealed that her daughters went a little pie-crazy during COVID-19. So much so, Michelle attempted to force them out of the kitchen so she wouldn't overindulge. "They were baking way too much at the beginning of quarantine, too many delicious pies," shared the former first lady with People. "They were good at it! Good pie crust, good fillings." She continued, "My kids were midnight bakers. So at 1 in the morning, you'd smell cinnamon buns baking. I had to tell them to stop because we can't have all those sweets." Aww, what a bummer.