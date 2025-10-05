This Is What Sasha And Malia Obama Typically Eat In A Day

There are many rarely known facts about Sasha and Malia Obama. For example, what the former first daughters typically eat in a day. While the girls' respective college choices and career paths have been well documented, much about their daily diet has come through their parents or other anecdotes in their stories. With that said, we've managed to round up a few staples in the sisters' diets over the years.

During an appearance on the "B. Smith and 'Thank You Dan' Show," Michelle Obama revealed that the Obama sisters, who've gone through quite the transformation, didn't cook as much with their famous mother anymore, but had shown an increase in appreciation for vegetables. "That was one of the shifts I had to make as a busy mother, you know," Michelle shared (via Essence). "Really cleaning our shelves, getting rid of the heavily processed foods, getting more fresh fruits and vegetables and fresh squeezed juices in, getting them more involved in going to farmer's markets and understanding where these fruits and vegetables are coming from." And while she didn't reveal which vegetables were their favorites, she did mention that the sisters were heavily involved in the upkeep of the White House garden.

Fortunately, both Sasha and Malia, who live lavish lives, have been allowed to indulge in their favorite foods. The Obama family chose Cafe Milano as their eatery of choice after Malia graduated from high school in 2016. The Italian restaurant obviously serves a wide variety of authentic Italian cuisine, but chef Franco, who works at the establishment, revealed to LA Cucina Italiana that the entire family opts for simpler options. "The Obamas eat very simple meals — they go for salmon and salads," revealed the chef, adding, "Bill Clinton also eats simple, and mostly vegan, while Hillary eats everything."