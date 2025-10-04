The Tragedy Of Fox News Anchor Dana Perino Is Just Sad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dana Perino was perhaps always destined for a life in news business and politics. She was raised by her parents, Janice and Leo Perino, on a horse ranch in Wyoming and Colorado, alongside her only sister, Angie Perino. Her father, who used to work in human resources, always paid attention to the news cycle and taught Dana to stay curious and informed about current events. "My sister and I had happy childhoods," she said on her podcast, "Everything Will Be Okay," in 2021. "We were loved and cared for, we had a lot of friends, and my parents worked hard to ensure we had good educations."

She remembers her early years as carefree and full of wonder. But alas, life beyond her sheltered childhood was anything but. As an adult, Perino experienced personal hardships and tragic losses — from the death of her mentor, Tony Snow, to losing a cherished companion to a terminal illness in 2021. These experiences shaped Dana's character and forced her to develop a tough exterior. "When I was the deputy press secretary and press secretary, we were dealing with some pretty tough issues like any presidency does. Every presidency does," Dana, who worked during the George W. Bush administration, stressed in an interview with influencer Kate Mackz. "And I realized I actually didn't cry at the terrible news." She added, "I can be very calm. I did, however, feel like the experience made me a little bit more hard-edged than my natural state of being, and I had to learn how to wipe that away a little bit after I left." It wasn't the only time her emotions were tested during her White House years, though, as she once revealed the real reason Bush made her cry.