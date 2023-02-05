What Dana Perino's Husband Really Does For A Living

Fox News anchor and press secretary under George W. Bush, Dana Perino has never made a secret of her love and admiration for husband Peter McMahon. But what more do we know about the man himself?

In her 2017 book, "And The Good News Is ..." Perino shared that she and McMahon had met on August 17, 1997. "I boarded a flight from Denver to Chicago and my life changed forever," she reminisced. As she recounted to Hudson Union Society as part of her book tour, she hadn't been paying too much attention to her neighbor, one Mr. McMahon, until she heard him ask if she needed him to place her handbag in the overhead compartment — in a British accent. "I did this quick scan that all women can do. I was like, 'Oh, accent, good-looking, no wedding ring,'" she joked. Soon enough, the two were chatting up a storm, and she found herself drawn to him. However, that's not to say she didn't have some reservations. "I remember looking out the window saying, 'Okay Lord, I know I asked you to help me find somebody, but he lives in England, he's 18 years older than me, he's been married twice before — did I mention he lives in England?" she reflected.

Hesitations aside, though, Perino and McMahon stuck it out and they've been together ever since. Our question remains, though. Just what do we know about Peter McMahon, and what does he do for a living?