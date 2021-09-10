How Dana Perino Awkwardly Revealed Another Fox News Host Is Pregnant Live On Air

The early days of pregnancy are always an awkward time. As you process the news yourself, you also have to make some big decisions about when you reveal your pregnancy to the world, your friends, and your family. Well, sometimes, people decide when to do it for you, whether you like it or not, which is what happened to one Fox News anchor live on air.

Dana Perino is no stranger to cameras, as she served as George W. Bush's press secretary and co-anchors Fox's "America's Newsroom" and "The Five." So, you think she'd know when to keep her lips sealed about certain things and when it's okay to spill the beans. On September 8, though, Perino was closing up a segment on "The Five" with co-anchor Jessica Tarlov and they were talking about picking up new hobbies in the pandemic. Perino asked Tarlov, via Yahoo! News, "Jessica, you try anything new? I mean, you got something new coming."

Tarlov's face was shocked as she gathered her thoughts. She said, "Yeah, and now the audience knows. So, I'm pregnant." Clearly, she had not thought about telling the world that she was expecting yet, though Perino seemed to genuinely think that it was common knowledge. Read on to find out how the women dealt with the surprise announcement afterwards.