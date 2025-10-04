Jillian Michaels' Lips Look Ready To Pop In Waxy-Looking Fox News Appearance

Jillian Michaels' waxy-looking appearance in Ainsley Earhardt's Instagram post naturally sparked a flurry of comments and reactions about her looks. To be fair, the openly gay fitness trainer, who is married to designer DeShanna Marie Minuto, has been candid about having plastic surgery early in her life, telling People in 2015 that she underwent rhinoplasty at the young age of 16. "I'll be honest, it did change my life," Michaels said. Having been teased about her appearance growing up, she admitted the surgery gave her a boost in confidence and (ironically) helped her feel more comfortable in her own skin. "Not to say you should let your physicality define you, but there are some things that can make people feel really insecure," she explained. "So, if there is something you want to fix that allows you to feel a little bit more confident, I support it."

She's also openly dabbled in other non-invasive stuff like micro-needling and Botox. However, she hasn't admitted to using filler injections, instead crediting her skincare, diet, and exercise for her puckers and flawless complexion. Cosmetic procedures, Michaels says, can only do so much in improving the appearance of our skin. "But the things that are going to protect your skin for the long run are going to be stuff that works for the inside out," she previously told Women's Health.

Instead, what works for Michaels is focusing on nutrition and exercise, staying out of the sun, using gentle cleansers and antioxidant serums, and taking supplements to nourish her skin. Hydration is also super important, as is getting enough rest and sleep. "Additionally, managing stress is crucial as it can impact your skin's health," she wrote in a blog post titled "Best Skincare Strategy for Middle Age" in 2023.