Jillian Michaels' Lips Look Ready To Pop In Waxy-Looking Fox News Appearance
In 2024, celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels appeared on "Fox & Friends" to weigh in on the controversial discussion surrounding transgender athletes' participation in women's sports. "You've got two competing goals in sports," Michaels, who rose to fame as a trainer on NBC's "The Biggest Loser," explained. "One is inclusion, which everybody can understand and get on board with. However, the second goal, which is in direct opposition with inclusion in this instance, is going to be fair competition." She argued that transmen (or those who were assigned male at birth) are purportedly found to be significantly stronger than cis women, thus creating an uneven playing field in favor of trans athletes. She also discussed the high obesity rates in America, stressing the need for a fundamental change within the food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare system. Hear, hear!
After the interview wrapped, host Ainsley Earhardt snapped a pic with Michaels to thank her for guesting and praising her knowledge on all things health and wellness. The snap was a blurry shot of the two together on the set of "Fox & Friends," with Michaels looking nearly unrecognizable, almost like a wax figure — her lips so swollen it put Loren Sánchez Bezos' infamous pout to shame. "The lips. Wow," one user wrote, while another exclaimed, "I didn't recognize her. Her lips are huge!" Others thought she looked great during the interview and was just caught in a bad angle. "I saw her clip with Bill Maher and she didn't look like this. Very unflattering picture," a third argued. Another added, "She's so pretty. Just a bad picture of her!!! Be nice people!!!"
Jillian Michaels has been open about plastic surgery
Jillian Michaels' waxy-looking appearance in Ainsley Earhardt's Instagram post naturally sparked a flurry of comments and reactions about her looks. To be fair, the openly gay fitness trainer, who is married to designer DeShanna Marie Minuto, has been candid about having plastic surgery early in her life, telling People in 2015 that she underwent rhinoplasty at the young age of 16. "I'll be honest, it did change my life," Michaels said. Having been teased about her appearance growing up, she admitted the surgery gave her a boost in confidence and (ironically) helped her feel more comfortable in her own skin. "Not to say you should let your physicality define you, but there are some things that can make people feel really insecure," she explained. "So, if there is something you want to fix that allows you to feel a little bit more confident, I support it."
She's also openly dabbled in other non-invasive stuff like micro-needling and Botox. However, she hasn't admitted to using filler injections, instead crediting her skincare, diet, and exercise for her puckers and flawless complexion. Cosmetic procedures, Michaels says, can only do so much in improving the appearance of our skin. "But the things that are going to protect your skin for the long run are going to be stuff that works for the inside out," she previously told Women's Health.
Instead, what works for Michaels is focusing on nutrition and exercise, staying out of the sun, using gentle cleansers and antioxidant serums, and taking supplements to nourish her skin. Hydration is also super important, as is getting enough rest and sleep. "Additionally, managing stress is crucial as it can impact your skin's health," she wrote in a blog post titled "Best Skincare Strategy for Middle Age" in 2023.