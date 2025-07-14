Lauren Sánchez Bezos Can't Escape The Botched Lip Filler Rumors In Side-By-Side Photos

It's no secret that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' drastic transformation has caused quite a stir over the years. However, these days, it's her larger-than-life lips that are stealing the show. "It does look like her upper lip is a little bit more full and has more volume," board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham told the Daily Mail in April while poring over past and present photos and videos of Sánchez Bezos.

Sadly, it doesn't appear her seemingly new, inflated-to-the-hilt lips are doing Sánchez Bezos favors. "She needs to have her lips dissolved and start over because when she smiles and animates, you can see some of the filler has migrated in the submucosal area of the lip, which can start to change the lip's natural shapeliness and make it appear bumpy," physician assistant and injector Pamela Weinberger advised during an interview with Page Six.

But that's not all. When it comes to Sánchez Bezos' use of filler, even the internet wishes she would stop this one cosmetic procedure. During all of the hullabaloo and fanfare surrounding her three-day Venetian wedding extravaganza, several unfiltered wedding pics didn't do her botched face any favors. "I just hope her lips don't explode with the kiss at the end," one X user joked on June 26, merely one day before the couple were set to say "I do." To that end, we are happy to report that the new Mrs. Bezos' lips are still intact following her high-profile vows. Congratulations to the happy couple and all of their lips.

