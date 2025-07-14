Lauren Sánchez Bezos Can't Escape The Botched Lip Filler Rumors In Side-By-Side Photos
Following Lauren Sánchez Bezos' lavish Italian nuptials to Jeff Bezos, wherein absolutely no expense was spared (minus maybe that terrible, horrible, no good, very bad ceremony carpet in the bleakest shade of dismal gray), much ado has been made about her appearance. While Vogue discussed the blushing bride's "three and a half pound" weight loss in its digital cover story, carefully noting that was "a lot for her" considering her already "petite" 5-foot-4 frame, others couldn't help but notice something else that looked different about Sánchez Bezos: her seemingly plumper pout.
"Lauren Sanchez was prettier BEFORE all the 'enhancements.' Especially the lips," one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another snarked, "Lauren Sanchez looks like she was crafted by a 3D printer and her lips are about to explode at any minute." But as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and past and present side-by-side photos are certainly not helping the new bride or her famous kisser escape these rampant lip filler rumors.
The stark difference in Lauren Sanchez Bezos lips are giving cause for pause
It's no secret that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' drastic transformation has caused quite a stir over the years. However, these days, it's her larger-than-life lips that are stealing the show. "It does look like her upper lip is a little bit more full and has more volume," board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham told the Daily Mail in April while poring over past and present photos and videos of Sánchez Bezos.
Sadly, it doesn't appear her seemingly new, inflated-to-the-hilt lips are doing Sánchez Bezos favors. "She needs to have her lips dissolved and start over because when she smiles and animates, you can see some of the filler has migrated in the submucosal area of the lip, which can start to change the lip's natural shapeliness and make it appear bumpy," physician assistant and injector Pamela Weinberger advised during an interview with Page Six.
But that's not all. When it comes to Sánchez Bezos' use of filler, even the internet wishes she would stop this one cosmetic procedure. During all of the hullabaloo and fanfare surrounding her three-day Venetian wedding extravaganza, several unfiltered wedding pics didn't do her botched face any favors. "I just hope her lips don't explode with the kiss at the end," one X user joked on June 26, merely one day before the couple were set to say "I do." To that end, we are happy to report that the new Mrs. Bezos' lips are still intact following her high-profile vows. Congratulations to the happy couple and all of their lips.