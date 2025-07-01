Unfiltered Wedding Pics Of Lauren Sanchez Don't Do Her Botched Face Any Favors
Kylie Jenner's inappropriate wedding look at Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding may have stolen all the shine off of Sanchez, but now that things have settled down, folks are honing in on the bride for the worst reason. Although a woman's wedding is usually the day she feels the most beautiful in her life, social media is trashing her wedding photos, accusing the new Mrs. Bezos of getting a batch of botched plastic surgery. Underneath E! News' Instagram post celebrating their nuptials, one user wrote, "So much plastic surgery and the dress on a 55 year old second time around....please." Meanwhile, a second user commented, "Yikes ... there such a thing as too much plastic surgery."
Unfortunately, it's not just regular people who think Sanchez looked very different before all of the supposed plastic surgery. The Daily Mail consulted with cosmetic professionals who assessed her current appearance and attributed her looks to cosmetic work. While analyzing recent video footage of Sanchez, Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Timothy Katzen shared his belief that Sanchez had recently gotten, among other things, fillers in her face and lips. 'With the neck, it gets thinner, you can see it loses fat and sags a bit, but this doesn't happen with other areas," he said. "So I think she had something injected into her face — either filler, fat, or cheek implants." Other doctors considered Botox, brow lifts, and other common procedures as the reasons for her seemingly altered appearance.
Interestingly, discussions about Sanchez's looks before and after plastic surgery also reached parts of the mainstream media.
Megyn Kelly also went in on Lauren Sanchez's looks
Megyn Kelly has been one of the loudest critics of Lauren Sanchez's possible plastic surgery usage. After Sanchez's wedding-themed Vogue cover was revealed on her wedding, Kelly lashed out at the bride on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
She said, "I don't know what she's doing, because unlike him, she was more beautiful before" (via OK! Magazine). "She was actually very pretty when she was just normal, and now she's my age ... All I can say is I think plastic surgery is addictive for some people, and they think they've gotta keep one-upping." Kelly added, "They have one thing done, and they get compliments on it, and then they're like, I have to have 10 other things. And when that procedure starts to wane... they're like, I need more. And if a little was good, more must be good. And now she's made her face look deformed. It's sad."
Unsurprisingly, Kelly didn't stop there. She also called out Sanchez and Bezos' lavish wedding festivities. "They thought they were royalty," Kelly said in a clip posted to Instagram. "She did the balcony wave like she's a Marilyn figure or a genuine British royal. You know blowing the kisses. And they had the ship, their yacht, which had its own yacht, carting them around with their massive amounts of foam dripping into the Mediterranean, which I'm sure is not eco friendly..." Kelly also criticized the couple for filling their guest list with celebrities instead of friends. "They don't know Gayle King..."