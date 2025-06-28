Kylie Jenner's Inappropriate Outfit At Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Trends For All The Wrong Reasons

There's something to be said about surrounding yourself with people who remind you of you, and then there's the wedding nightmare in which Lauren Sánchez finds herself. Not only was Sánchez's bachelorette party a fashion disaster, but it looks like her wedding ceremony is shaping up to have the same fate. Between the likes of Kylie Jenner trying to out-bust Sánchez and Ivanka Trump dressing like a bunch of lox on a bagel, the bride-to-be is fighting for her proverbial life.

Unfortunately for Sánchez, most of the outfits she's been seen in for the big event have fallen flat. She either looked like a strange corseted alien or failed at dressing up like Jackie Kennedy Onassis. One main hindrance could be the extensive (alleged) work Sánchez had done on her face for her wedding. It has her looking eerily airbrushed and not able to fully slip into more classic-looking styles. Of course, it doesn't help that most of the guests in attendance are as attention-hungry as she is. Inviting the Jenner and Kardashian clan might not have been the wisest choice for someone who most likely doesn't want to share the spotlight. Heaven forbid Kylie Jenner catch the bouquet at the wedding — it will swallow Sánchez's special day whole.

