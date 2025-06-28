Kylie Jenner's Inappropriate Outfit At Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Trends For All The Wrong Reasons
The unbearably lavish wedding between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez is a multi-day affair with tons of celebrity guests. While the list of invitees for the Bezos-Sánchez wedding excluded Donald Trump, it did manage to include several high-profile personalities who are known for pushing the limits of fashion. There was Ivanka Trump and her salmon gown disaster, but even that paled in comparison to what Kylie Jenner chose to wear. Similar to the ruckus that was made around what Jenner wore to the 2025 Oscars, the dress she donned for the Bezos-Sánchez is sure to get people talking.
Kylie Jenner breaks the number one wedding guest rule in a white, form-fitting dress https://t.co/4psZMQNC8l pic.twitter.com/74GB8tqgn5
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 27, 2025
While Sánchez herself has worn some rather busty outfits, what Jenner was spotted in really raised the bar. There's the deep cut of the top, the cutouts beneath the brassiere bust, and the lace that goes all the way down the front — all of which give the look a sultry spiciness. Of course, the exaggerated nature of the top of the dress was most likely supposed to pull focus, but what's also of note is the color of the dress. Appearing at first like a shimmering tin foil color, at second glance, the dress does indeed appear to affirm that Jenner broke the cardinal rule of wedding attire. However, having someone wear white to her wedding is on par with how things just might be going for Sánchez on her big day.
Lauren Sánchez is fighting to remain relevant at her own wedding
There's something to be said about surrounding yourself with people who remind you of you, and then there's the wedding nightmare in which Lauren Sánchez finds herself. Not only was Sánchez's bachelorette party a fashion disaster, but it looks like her wedding ceremony is shaping up to have the same fate. Between the likes of Kylie Jenner trying to out-bust Sánchez and Ivanka Trump dressing like a bunch of lox on a bagel, the bride-to-be is fighting for her proverbial life.
Unfortunately for Sánchez, most of the outfits she's been seen in for the big event have fallen flat. She either looked like a strange corseted alien or failed at dressing up like Jackie Kennedy Onassis. One main hindrance could be the extensive (alleged) work Sánchez had done on her face for her wedding. It has her looking eerily airbrushed and not able to fully slip into more classic-looking styles. Of course, it doesn't help that most of the guests in attendance are as attention-hungry as she is. Inviting the Jenner and Kardashian clan might not have been the wisest choice for someone who most likely doesn't want to share the spotlight. Heaven forbid Kylie Jenner catch the bouquet at the wedding — it will swallow Sánchez's special day whole.