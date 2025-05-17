Lauren Sánchez's Bachelorette Party Turned Into A Fashion Crime Scene
The late great Joan Rivers would have had a field day at Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party on May 15. The sheer number of crimes against fashion committed in that one elegant Parisian restaurant could have put even the worst of the worst Met Gala red carpet looks to shame. However, all things considered, it was to be expected given the guest list.
Sánchez is famous for her inappropriate outfits, with a seemingly never-ending closet packed to the brim with super sexy and skimpy ensembles that ensure maximum breast and thigh exposure. In fact, let's face it — it's rare to see Sanchez in anything but outrageous and controversial clothes that flaunt her killer body. When you factor in Katy Perry's embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions (and often problematic attire), and add a hefty dose of Kim Kardashian and "momager" Kris Jenner, you know you're heading for a fashion crime scene worthy of a "CSI" special.
In actuality, Sánchez was uncharacteristically covered up, well, by Sánchez standards. However, Kardashian and Jenner stepped in to fill the gap, with the former plumping for skin-tight leggings, sky-high heels, and a teeny tiny lace bandeau top, and the latter, a horrendously long, black velvet dress that was more Morticia Addams than sparkling celebrant. Then there was Perry. She seized the breast-baring reins from Sánchez and ran with it, clad in a white, tight corset dress.
Lauren Sánchez's fashion felony festivities
Lauren Sánchez's Parisian bachelorette party was a veritable clothing crime scene, with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry among the worst offenders. However, A-listers weren't the only ones down on their style game. Sánchez's non-celeb attendees also racked up some fashion felonies. There was a black mesh top that was totally see-through with a transparent net skirt, a silver foil off-the-shoulder number fit for a Thanksgiving turkey, and a giant white fur coat that would leave Snoop Dogg drooling.
Still, the room was filled with friendship and love, which is all that matters at the end of the day, right? "Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who've lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," Sánchez captioned a selection of black and white shots she posted on Instagram.
Not all netizens were feeling l'amore, though. Especially, those in the Daily Mail's comments section — quelle surprise. "Amazing how they put this woman on a pedestal. Sanchez is nothing but a gold digger with fake hair, fake chest, fake friends, fake face, etc.," one snarled. "Looking at the group picture, I couldn't find any name that could be called 'A-List celebrity'. Now, if the category was 'aging women who hoist their breasts up & out on display with only 1/2 inch coverage before total exposure', the party nailed it," another sniped. "I think women over 25 should retire tube tops," a third decreed.