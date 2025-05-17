Lauren Sánchez's Bachelorette Party Turned Into A Fashion Crime Scene

The late great Joan Rivers would have had a field day at Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party on May 15. The sheer number of crimes against fashion committed in that one elegant Parisian restaurant could have put even the worst of the worst Met Gala red carpet looks to shame. However, all things considered, it was to be expected given the guest list.

Sánchez is famous for her inappropriate outfits, with a seemingly never-ending closet packed to the brim with super sexy and skimpy ensembles that ensure maximum breast and thigh exposure. In fact, let's face it — it's rare to see Sanchez in anything but outrageous and controversial clothes that flaunt her killer body. When you factor in Katy Perry's embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions (and often problematic attire), and add a hefty dose of Kim Kardashian and "momager" Kris Jenner, you know you're heading for a fashion crime scene worthy of a "CSI" special.

In actuality, Sánchez was uncharacteristically covered up, well, by Sánchez standards. However, Kardashian and Jenner stepped in to fill the gap, with the former plumping for skin-tight leggings, sky-high heels, and a teeny tiny lace bandeau top, and the latter, a horrendously long, black velvet dress that was more Morticia Addams than sparkling celebrant. Then there was Perry. She seized the breast-baring reins from Sánchez and ran with it, clad in a white, tight corset dress.

