Ivanka Trump's Dress For Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Looks Like Smoked Salmon On A Bagel

In what could be described as a battle for attention using questionable outfits, it seems that Lauren Sánchez and wedding guest Ivanka Trump are going toe to toe. While Sánchez's bachelorette party was a fashion nightmare, it didn't stop her from wearing a strange corset number as well as trying to copy the classic style of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Both of these backfired for nailing the look, but they did get people talking about the bride — which might have been by design, especially since it seemed as if Donald Trump's daughter was trying to steal her thunder.

When Ivanka arrived in Venice, she stole the show with an eye-catching red dress that seemed to have crept its way out of a folktale (via Instagram). Between the red dress, the pink cocktail number, and this salman disaster, it really does seem that Ivanka is attempting to garner some attention while attending Sánchez's wedding. Not only that, but according to sources on the ground, it seems as if Ivanka brought a rather large security detail that's cramping everyone's style. According to a Substack post by Rob Shuter, Ivanka's security detail was so large, an insider gossiped that she "brought Washington with her."

Between guests trying to hog the spotlight and hubby Jeff Bezos making a nightmare of a mistake right before the wedding, it seems Sánchez will have a wedding to remember — although maybe not for the reasons she initially wished.

