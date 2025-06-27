Ivanka Trump's Dress For Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Looks Like Smoked Salmon On A Bagel
The wealthy elites are swarming over Venice to celebrate the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez. While the coveted guest list for the Bezos-Sánchez nuptials did not include Donald Trump, it did, however, include his daughter Ivanka Trump. In what might be further proof that the relationship between Ivanka and Donald has soured, it seems like the first daughter is really enjoying rubbing it in that she's there. Of course, the best way to brag is to show off her many outfits — and pink has been a theme for Ivanka while in Italy.
Starting with an Instagram post that revealed a petaled pink ombre cocktail dress, Ivanka then ramped up to a full-blown salmon number for the wedding ceremony. Seen in a disappearing Instagram Story, Ivanka embraces husband Jared Kushner, himself wearing a blue suit that feels ever so slightly ill-fitting. But what steals the show is Ivanka's layered pink gown, which unfortunately looks like well-preserved salmon cascading onto the ground, thanks to patterned draping with white edges. Honestly, this look just might need to be added to the list of the Trump family's biggest fashion disasters of 2025, even if it does look good enough to eat.
Ivanka Trump has been making Lauren Sánchez's wedding all about herself
In what could be described as a battle for attention using questionable outfits, it seems that Lauren Sánchez and wedding guest Ivanka Trump are going toe to toe. While Sánchez's bachelorette party was a fashion nightmare, it didn't stop her from wearing a strange corset number as well as trying to copy the classic style of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Both of these backfired for nailing the look, but they did get people talking about the bride — which might have been by design, especially since it seemed as if Donald Trump's daughter was trying to steal her thunder.
When Ivanka arrived in Venice, she stole the show with an eye-catching red dress that seemed to have crept its way out of a folktale (via Instagram). Between the red dress, the pink cocktail number, and this salman disaster, it really does seem that Ivanka is attempting to garner some attention while attending Sánchez's wedding. Not only that, but according to sources on the ground, it seems as if Ivanka brought a rather large security detail that's cramping everyone's style. According to a Substack post by Rob Shuter, Ivanka's security detail was so large, an insider gossiped that she "brought Washington with her."
Between guests trying to hog the spotlight and hubby Jeff Bezos making a nightmare of a mistake right before the wedding, it seems Sánchez will have a wedding to remember — although maybe not for the reasons she initially wished.