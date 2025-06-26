The Trump Family's Biggest Fashion Disasters Of 2025 (So Far)

Donald Trump may be the president, but that doesn't mean he's leading any best-dressed lists. Quite the contrary, Donald has had a number of style flops since resuming the office in January 2025 — and some of his family members have had a few faux pas of their own.

We'll start with the red and white striped tie Donald donned for his victory rally in January 2025. Between the color, which was already risky for someone with a bronzer obsession (hello, matchy matchy), and the comically long length, we're not sure this needs any explanation. However, we'll sum it up anyway, paraphrasing the great Kim Kardashian: Donald looks like a clown.