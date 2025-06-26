The Trump Family's Biggest Fashion Disasters Of 2025 (So Far)
Donald Trump may be the president, but that doesn't mean he's leading any best-dressed lists. Quite the contrary, Donald has had a number of style flops since resuming the office in January 2025 — and some of his family members have had a few faux pas of their own.
We'll start with the red and white striped tie Donald donned for his victory rally in January 2025. Between the color, which was already risky for someone with a bronzer obsession (hello, matchy matchy), and the comically long length, we're not sure this needs any explanation. However, we'll sum it up anyway, paraphrasing the great Kim Kardashian: Donald looks like a clown.
The time Don Jr. cosplayed as his dad (and JD Vance)
One of Donald Trump's go-to lewks (aside from the orange tan he's seldom spotted without, OFC) is a navy suit and red tie combo. So, what better way to hush any rumors of a rift in his relationship with his dad than for Donald Trump Jr. to cosplay as him at his 2025 inauguration?
Unfortunately for Don Jr., he wasn't the only one to channel Donald that day. JD Vance also donned the president's signature style, which made for a twinning moment. We don't know whether to say "Aw" or just cringe. Jokes, it's the latter.
Lara Trump's inauguration ball getup was giving Halloween costume
While Ivanka Trump's inauguration ball dress paid tribute to Audrey Hepburn, her sister-in-law's seemed to have been inspired by a Power Ranger ... and not in the most elevated way. Lara Trump's red dress may have been fine by itself (though we don't love the bizarre bustle and bodice detailing, either), but the bizarre non-attached sleeves were giving budget costume hire.
Of course, Lara is a serious champion for Donald, and Eric Trump has even said she has bedtime thoughts about his political career, so maybe the Red Ranger reference wasn't a coincidence at all. Go, go, Lara Ranger!
Lara Trump could have ditched the fitness watch for a day
Lara Trump's fashion fails didn't end at the inauguration ball: a few months later, she was worst-dressed at Tiffany Trump's baby shower — and not just because she seemed to be the only family member who rocked up in pink, rather than blue.
Color aside, Lara's ensemble overall was messy. While Tiffany, Ivanka Trump, and even Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Bettina Anderson's outfits had some degree of formality, Lara wore a decidedly casual crop top and skirt combo, then topped it off with some heels and a hat we still don't get. Worst of all, though, Lara kept her gaudy gold smartwatch on. Read: no.
Donald looked messy at a military event
Considering Donald Trump's stance on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wartime getup, one would think he'd be committed to avoiding any fashion gaffes of his own. Sure enough, though, when he arrived at the United States Military Academy to address graduates, he did so in a very messy lewk.
For starters, Trump wore a MAGA campaign cap, which already annoyed many who believed political statements shouldn't have been brought into the graduation. However, the bizarre bright pink tie also clashed with it. The least he could have done was make a statement that looked good, too.
Many were unimpressed by Donald's funeral attire
On to another inappropriate 2025 look by Donald Trump, next up is his rude suit choice for Pope Francis' funeral. In a sea of high-profile attendees who were all clad in traditional black attire, Donald stood out like a sore thumb in navy.
Ironically, compared to many of his other 2025 outfits, the navy and white combo was actually one of Donald's sleekest. However, time and place are everything, and if Melania Trump could throw on a black Dolce & Gabbana coat dress and mantilla, Donald could have adhered to social cues, too.
Don channeled Violet Beauregarde for the NATO summit
In yet another of Donald Trump's fashion flops of 2025, his NATO getup was all-blue-everything. Far from making a chic statement (or even one that said "not all my ties are red"), unfortunately for Donald, the monotony backfired. In fact, it kind of gave us flashbacks to Violet Beauregarde's unfortunate mishap with the blueberry pie portion of Willy Wonka's testing-stage three-course dinner chewing gum.
Well, Wonka did say in that particular scene that the Oompa-Loompas who tried the gum turned from orange to blue, so if the shoe fits ...
Don Jr. used his dad as inspo more than once
Even before Donald Trump's unfortunate Beauregarde-esque moment, the president has been known to rock the occasional blue tie. Perhaps that's why his namesake decided to rock one for his birthday parade (ahem, ode to the military conveniently held on Donald's birthday). Once again, it came across as more cringey than cute.
One major consolation? Trump's parade was a fashion disaster for everyone, so at least Donald Trump Jr. was in good company. Well, maybe not good company — but he wasn't alone.