Lara Trump Falls Victim To Worst Dressed At Tiffany Trump's Lavish Baby Shower
Only one day after Tiffany Trump showed off her latest baby bump at her baby shower, her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, shared snapshots from the event to her own Instagram. Tagging Tiffany, Eric Trump's wife captioned, "We love you, [Tiffany] (& BABY!!!)." She included an angel emoji, followed by blue, white, and pink hearts. Everyone at the event, including Tiffany's sister Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Bettina Anderson, wore something with blue on it — except for Lara.
Instead, Lara stood out like a crayon at a pen factory by wearing a pink midi skirt with a white tank top. Having the mother-to-be wearing blue at her own baby shower seems like a no-brainer since Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, are having a boy. Tiffany even confirmed it on Instagram, writing, "Such a special day celebrating our very soon to be son!"
If Tiffany is clearly having a boy, why did Lara choose to ignore the memo and wear pink to the baby shower? Could this be her way of hinting that she wants the baby to actually be a girl, instead? Or, maybe she just wanted to stand out at the event — which seems like the equivalent of wearing white to another person's wedding, aka a big no-no. Putting the tackiness of the color aside, Lara's outfit is also just simply a mess. It's giving teenager forced to go to a family event against their will. Also, the oversized hat is a bit much. You're celebrating your future nephew, not going on a safari.
Will Tiffany Trump raise her child like Lara and Eric Trump parent theirs?
This baby will be Tiffany Trump's first child, and President Donald Trump's 11th grandchild. Hopefully, Tiffany has taken note of how her brother and sister-in-law have been raising their two kids, Luke and Carolina, who live wildly lavish lives, because their parenting style has caused quite the stir. For starters, they take a more hands-off approach, using a nanny to watch the children during the week while they are venturing all over for their jobs.
Another interesting parenting move is having their kids recite the Pledge of Allegiance every night before bed (via CPAC). It's patriotic, sure, but it also seems over-the-top. Moreover, Lara shares photos and videos of her kids on social media constantly, sometimes using them to promote the president. It comes across as more exploitative rather than adorable.
Tiffany is about one month out from meeting her little one, and it seems most of the Trumps are happy to add another little boy to the family. Tiffany was positively glowing at her baby shower and is clearly looking forward to motherhood.