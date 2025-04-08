Lara Trump Falls Victim To Worst Dressed At Tiffany Trump's Lavish Baby Shower

Only one day after Tiffany Trump showed off her latest baby bump at her baby shower, her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, shared snapshots from the event to her own Instagram. Tagging Tiffany, Eric Trump's wife captioned, "We love you, [Tiffany] (& BABY!!!)." She included an angel emoji, followed by blue, white, and pink hearts. Everyone at the event, including Tiffany's sister Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Bettina Anderson, wore something with blue on it — except for Lara.

Instead, Lara stood out like a crayon at a pen factory by wearing a pink midi skirt with a white tank top. Having the mother-to-be wearing blue at her own baby shower seems like a no-brainer since Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, are having a boy. Tiffany even confirmed it on Instagram, writing, "Such a special day celebrating our very soon to be son!"

If Tiffany is clearly having a boy, why did Lara choose to ignore the memo and wear pink to the baby shower? Could this be her way of hinting that she wants the baby to actually be a girl, instead? Or, maybe she just wanted to stand out at the event — which seems like the equivalent of wearing white to another person's wedding, aka a big no-no. Putting the tackiness of the color aside, Lara's outfit is also just simply a mess. It's giving teenager forced to go to a family event against their will. Also, the oversized hat is a bit much. You're celebrating your future nephew, not going on a safari.