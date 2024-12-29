Lara And Eric Trump's Parenting Style Has Caused Quite The Stir

At times, Lara Trump and Eric Trump have come under fire for their unconventional parenting methods. As parents to Luke and Carolina, they're not always hands-on. Thanks to Lara and Eric's outrageously lavish lives, their kids are cared for by a nanny during the week while their parents travel around for work. Lara spoke about their approach to child raising during a chat with The Trump Organization. "There's no right or wrong way to be a parent. We all do our best," she said of their need for outside help. Despite what Lara said, many believed she and Eric were going about parenting the "wrong way."

One of the weirdest things about Eric and Lara's marriage came to light when she discussed the children's bedtime routine. "We stop whatever we have going on, and we do bedtime with our kids," Lara said while speaking at the Conservative Action Political Conference. "They say their prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course," she added. Footage of Lara saying their kids recite the Pledge of Allegiance nightly was shared on X, formerly Twitter, and many were quick to roast the couple. "These people are so weird," one commented. "Get ready for some massive therapy bills in about 15 to 20 years," another added. Others wondered what the Trumps asked for during prayer time. "I'd be praying every night to get put in a foster program!!!" an X user joked. Meanwhile, some people pointed out that this claim by Lara was only the latest of her parenting snafus, pointing out another time she went viral for a parenting faux pas.