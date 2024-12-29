Lara And Eric Trump's Parenting Style Has Caused Quite The Stir
At times, Lara Trump and Eric Trump have come under fire for their unconventional parenting methods. As parents to Luke and Carolina, they're not always hands-on. Thanks to Lara and Eric's outrageously lavish lives, their kids are cared for by a nanny during the week while their parents travel around for work. Lara spoke about their approach to child raising during a chat with The Trump Organization. "There's no right or wrong way to be a parent. We all do our best," she said of their need for outside help. Despite what Lara said, many believed she and Eric were going about parenting the "wrong way."
One of the weirdest things about Eric and Lara's marriage came to light when she discussed the children's bedtime routine. "We stop whatever we have going on, and we do bedtime with our kids," Lara said while speaking at the Conservative Action Political Conference. "They say their prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course," she added. Footage of Lara saying their kids recite the Pledge of Allegiance nightly was shared on X, formerly Twitter, and many were quick to roast the couple. "These people are so weird," one commented. "Get ready for some massive therapy bills in about 15 to 20 years," another added. Others wondered what the Trumps asked for during prayer time. "I'd be praying every night to get put in a foster program!!!" an X user joked. Meanwhile, some people pointed out that this claim by Lara was only the latest of her parenting snafus, pointing out another time she went viral for a parenting faux pas.
Lara Trump filmed her son crying in the rain
The shady side of Lara Trump was on full display when she posted a video of her son, Luke Trump, getting caught in the rain. In the clip, shared on Instagram in September 2022, the youngster sat on his toy bulldozer as torrential rain from Hurricane Ian poured down on his head. He looked on the verge of tears while attempting to shield his face from the elements. "Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead," Lara wrote in the caption alongside a cry-laughing emoji.
Many commenters didn't find the scene as humorous as Lara did. "You are sick, Lara. Get help. Before someone takes your precious child from you," one Instagram user commented. "It's the fact that a mother would find the need to film this that is utterly disturbing," another added. The chastising that Lara endured led to several Trump supporters rushing in to defend her parenting choices. Many claimed that Lara was not in the wrong and that people on the left were simply looking to vilify Donald Trump's daughter-in-law.
That was not the only time Lara came under fire for sharing footage of her kids. Lara uploaded a video to X in October 2021 of her attempting to enjoy a glass of wine from the Trump Winery as her daughter, Carolina Trump, cried in the background. "Complete relaxation," Lara ironically wrote in the caption. Similar to the rain clip, many did not see the humor in posting her child's misery. "So you get drunk while your child screams?" one user asked. "Does anyone have the number for child welfare services?" another inquired.