Get To Know Donald Trump's 10 Grandchildren

POTUS Donald Trump has been married three times and has a huge family. The real estate mogul-turned-politician first tied the knot with his late wife, Ivana Trump, with whom he had three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump. He then married Marla Maples — who he later divorced — and had a daughter, Tiffany Trump, and finally walked down the aisle with Melania Knauss Trump, with whom he shares a son, Barron Trump. At the time of writing, Donald has 10 grandchildren and is set to be a grandpa for the 11th time, following Tiffany's pregnancy announcement in 2024.

"Grandpa" is not a name that Donald has taken a liking to. In fact, he told "The Oprah Show" of the title, "It's an unusual word. I was never in love with that word." Donald may have a tainted image that has nothing to do with being a family man, but he has an endearing relationship with his grandchildren. Being a Trump grandchild is as lavish as it gets; there is a wide range of expensive hobbies to choose from, access to the best schools, and exclusive travel on the presidential jet, Air Force One. Keep scrolling to get to know all about the president's large brood.