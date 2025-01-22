Get To Know Donald Trump's 10 Grandchildren
POTUS Donald Trump has been married three times and has a huge family. The real estate mogul-turned-politician first tied the knot with his late wife, Ivana Trump, with whom he had three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump. He then married Marla Maples — who he later divorced — and had a daughter, Tiffany Trump, and finally walked down the aisle with Melania Knauss Trump, with whom he shares a son, Barron Trump. At the time of writing, Donald has 10 grandchildren and is set to be a grandpa for the 11th time, following Tiffany's pregnancy announcement in 2024.
"Grandpa" is not a name that Donald has taken a liking to. In fact, he told "The Oprah Show" of the title, "It's an unusual word. I was never in love with that word." Donald may have a tainted image that has nothing to do with being a family man, but he has an endearing relationship with his grandchildren. Being a Trump grandchild is as lavish as it gets; there is a wide range of expensive hobbies to choose from, access to the best schools, and exclusive travel on the presidential jet, Air Force One. Keep scrolling to get to know all about the president's large brood.
Kai Madison Trump spoke fondly of her grandpa at 2024's RNC
Kai Madison Trump, born in May 2007, is the eldest of Donald Trump Sr.'s grandkids and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Kai took to the stage alongside her dad and gave the audience a peek into what it's like to have Trump Sr. as a grandfather. "To me, he is just a normal grandpa," Kai said (via CNN). "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
Politics aside, Kai attends the Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida, where she's the captain of the golf team. In October 2024, Kai's team, the Bucs, bagged a district championship title at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Kai also has a passion for fitness and has often shared videos of herself working hard at the gym on social media. In a typical "Day in the Life" YouTube video, Kai explained how she works out her arms. "Time to get hype, [and] lift 10-pound weights only because I cannot exceed more than that," she shared. "I have, like, strong arms ... Once they look deflated, I start lifting 10-pound weights. I'll do arms, like, maybe, once a week [or] twice a week, and then, like, I pump them back up."
Donald John Trump III participates in the family's annual boys' hunt
Donald John Trump III, better known to his family as Donnie, was born to Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump in February 2009. Following his birth, Trump Jr. and Vanessa's eldest child, Kai Trump, became a gentle big sister who loved to feed Donnie, as her mom shared with People. "I'm breastfeeding, but sometimes I pump and put it in a bottle so she can feed him," Vanessa told the publication. "Kai loves it. She loves to sit there, she puts the pillow around, she copies me with the burp cloth."
Trump III eventually grew old enough to be integrated into a treasured family routine: hunting. In a December 2023 post on Instagram, Trump Jr. posted a series of pictures of male members of the family (including Donnie) dressed in combat gear and out in the wild with the caption, "North Carolina annual boys hunt. This has become an annual tradition with me and my boys for 8 years and this year definitely didn't disappoint. Great food, even better friends and insane memories."
Of course, the father-son duo has had other adventures together. In an Instagram post marking Donnie's 15th birthday, Don Jr. gushed over his son and shared several photos of their memorable times, including scuba diving, fishing, and horseback riding.
Arabella Rose Kushner is an all-round talent
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, welcomed their first child, Arabella Rose Kushner, in July 2011. Arabella has grown up incredibly fast, and while wishing her daughter a happy 13th birthday on Instagram, Ivanka highlighted her multiple talents. "Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream," the mom of three wrote. "Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish."
Arabella is also a skilled poet and has wooed the internet with her incredible gift in the past. In February 2016, Ivanka posted a video of the then-5-year-old reciting poetry in Mandarin Chinese and partially wrote in the caption, "Arabella wanted to have a pre-bedtime #ChineseNewYear party this past Sunday evening. She got all dressed up and performed songs and poems for Jared, Joseph and me." She later went viral on Weibo, one of China's largest social media platforms, during Donald Trump's first official visit to China.
Tristan Milos Trump often spends quality time with Donald Trump Sr.
Born in October 2011, Tristan Milos Trump is Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's third child. At the time of his birth, Tristan's grandpa, Donald Trump Sr., said in a chat with People, "I am delighted that Don and Vanessa have a beautiful new member of their growing family." Through the years, the grandfather-grandson duo has had many treasured moments.
In a February 2020 post on Instagram, Trump Jr. shared multiple pictures of Trump Sr. and his son, Tristan, aboard Air Force One. In one photo, the pair was all smiles as Tristan posed next to a seated Trump Sr., and in another, they appeared to be striking up a conversation. Trump Jr. wrote of the final snap, "Last pic is Tristan doing his best double thumbs up trump impression." In similar fashion, Trump Jr. marked Tristan's 12th birthday with a sentimental Instagram post in October 2023, and the series of pictures he posted included a shot of Trump Sr. and Tristan locked in a warm embrace.
Just like the rest of the Trump family, Tristan takes part in the beloved sport — golf. In June 2024, Trump Jr. posted an Instagram video of Tristan swinging his club as Trump Sr. and his friends cheered on. The grandpa ultimately put a stamp of approval on Tristan's skills on the golf course.
Spencer Frederick Trump is his dad's 'fishing buddy'
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump had their fourth child, Spencer Frederick Trump, in October 2012. Spencer and his dad are two peas in a pod who spend a lot of time fishing together. In a December 2016 video posted to Instagram, Don Jr. cheered on a young Spencer as he reeled in a catch. Don Jr. wrote in his caption, "My other fishing buddy Spencer the other night doing a good job with this largemouth bass."
The pair went on yet another fishing adventure in March 2024, during which Don Jr. posted numerous pictures of Spencer working the reel. "Great day on the water with my man Spencer," the father of five wrote. In more pictures, the father-son duo each flaunted their catches, including one which was almost as long as Don Jr.'s height.
Don Jr.'s love for fishing knows no bounds, and he never runs out of ideas that make the activity exciting for him and his children. In 2019, he participated in an extreme ice fishing challenge in Milwaukee, and in 2023, he took his sons, Donald John Trump III and Spencer, on a fishing trip to the Egegik River in Alaska.
Joseph Frederick Kushner is a 'creative, compassionate and inquisitive young man'
Joseph Frederick Kushner was born to Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in October 2013. As a toddler, Joseph was featured in many posts on his mom's Instagram account. In a May 2016 post, Ivanka shared a cute throwback picture of herself and little Joseph walking with her to the car before she headed to the Met Gala. In line with fashion's biggest night, Joseph wore a two-piece suit that he paired with a bow tie and tiny Converse shoes.
Similarly, Ivanka posted an adorable photo of herself and Joseph sharing a kiss on his final day of school in June 2017. In her caption, she expressed that they were thrilled for summer. Joseph and his siblings reportedly attended the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School in Washington, D.C. from 2017, until they enrolled at the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy, Maryland, in 2020.
On Joseph's 9th birthday, Ivanka posted pictures of him having fun — fishing, baking, and aboard Air Force One — on Instagram and complimented his growth over time. "You are a paramount teacher of presence, kindness and awe," Ivanka wrote. "Watching you grow into a creative, compassionate and inquisitive young man is a total joy. I love you to the moon and back again."
Chloe Sophia Trump has progressively developed a great golf swing
Chloe Sophia Trump, the last of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's children, was born in June 2014. Chloe was only a few months shy of her 4th birthday when Don Jr. shared a video of the youngster practicing golf on Instagram. In the clip, which he captioned, "Chloe getting after it @trumpgolfpalmbeach. She's going to be a great player one day," Chloe struggled to maintain perfect form as she swung a golf club and hit a set of balls.
Years went by, and Chloe eventually showed great improvement in her mastery of a great golf swing. In a video clip posted by her mom, Vanessa, in June 2024, Chloe, who was playing golf alongside her star sister, Kai Trump, nailed the slightly crouched posture, had a smooth turning motion, and firmly kept her feet balanced.
As usual, Donald Trump Sr. supports his grandchildren, especially when they take up golf. Trump Sr. met his granddaughters for a round of golf in November 2024, and Kai shared pictures of herself and Chloe posing alongside their grandpa on Instagram with the caption, "Sundays with Grandpa."
Theodore James Kushner is a Miami Dolphins fan
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner welcomed their son, Theodore James Kushner, in March 2016. Theodore is a sports fanatic who not only plays football, but is also a fan of the Miami Dolphins. On Theodore's 8th birthday, his mom posted a series of pictures showing his Miami Dolphins-themed party. Theodore wore a No. 10 jersey and posed behind a green Dolphins cake, featuring a football, field, and a helmet. The backdrop revealed teal balloons and décor and was accessorized by a poster of the Dolphins.
The proud mom wrote in a sentimental caption, "Your curiosity knows no bounds — from football to parkour, jujitsu, guitar, piano, Hebrew, Rubik's cubes, Chinese, puzzles, and poker, just to name a few. Every day, you amaze us with your relentless pursuit of learning, exploring, and mastering new skills." Trump further showered praises on Theodore's diligence at carrying out tasks.
Although they have hardly been seen at Dolphins' games as a family, the Kushners once attended a December 2023 game on Christmas Eve between the Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys. Theodore and his siblings wore Dolphins jerseys, and the former took his fandom a notch higher by wearing a fan foam finger glove. The family had every reason to smile in their photos taken at the event since the Dolphins beat the Cowboys, 22-20.
Eric 'Luke' Trump and his dad have a tight-knit father-son bond
Growing up, Eric Trump connected with his dad, Donald Trump, during visits to construction sites all over New York City. Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, had their son, Eric "Luke" Trump in September 2017, and the father-son duo found new ways to nurture their relationship as Luke grew older.
Luke was a few months shy of his 2nd birthday when Eric took him fishing for the first time. In a July 2019 Instagram post, the first-time dad shared a photo of himself helping young Luke work a reel, and in another picture, they celebrated his first catch. Two years later, Eric shared a selfie of himself and Luke in a golf cart and captioned it, "Saturdays are for the boys!!" In a similar fashion, the pair dressed up in matching biking gear and stationed their dirt bikes alongside each other in a January 2024 Instagram post by Eric, and the enthusiastic dad wrote in his caption, "Teach them young! #Luke."
In spite of Eric and Lara's fun and adventurous parenting style, there are some aspects of the Trumps' parenting that have caused a stir on the internet. In September 2022, Lara posted a video of Luke crying while riding a toy bulldozer in the rain and wrote in the caption, "Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead." Per the stream of opinions from fans that flooded the comments section, a large section of her audience was not impressed.
Carolina Dorothy Trump's name is an ode to North Carolina
Eric and Lara Trump carefully curated their children's names. Although Eric shares his first and family names with his son, they opted to give him the middle name "Luke" to create a perfect father-son distinction. Eric told the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast, "Luke was Lara's grandfather's name ... We liked that name; it was short, it was kind of strong, it was powerful and a little bit different."
Eric and Lara welcomed their daughter, Carolina Dorothy Trump, in August 2019. Carolina's name was also symbolic, as Eric revealed in his conversation with the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast. "My wife, obviously, she's from North Carolina," Eric shared. "She worked very very hard, fought very very hard to win that state in 2016 for our family ... That was an important name."
Over the years, Eric and Lara have documented some of Carolina's cherished moments online. In an adorable Instagram Reel posted in November 2023, Carolina's grandpa, Donald Trump, visited her at school, and she proceeded to show him a display of her learning material. When Carolina turned 5 years old, her mom, Lara, shared a montage of the little girl bonding with pets, hugging her brother, Luke, playing in the snow, and even attending Donald's campaign rally. "HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY TO OUR CAROLINA GIRL!!!!" Lara wrote.