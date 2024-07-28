Inside The Wildly Lavish Lives Of Lara And Eric Trump's Kids
Eric and Lara Trump have more than enough wealth to spoil their kids rotten, but their idea of a lavish lifestyle differs slightly from that of Eric's dad. Donald Trump likes to accumulate stupidly expensive possessions, whereas his son and daughter-in-law seem to value providing their children with fun experiences and access to the outdoors.
When Eric and Lara celebrated the birth of Eric Luke Trump in 2017 – who the family simply calls Luke — Donald had traded the kitschy opulence of Trump Tower for the venerable dignity of the White House. Carolina Trump joined the family in 2019, just in time to be used as a campaign talking point by her grandfather. As noted by CNN, Donald liked to mention that the little girl was named after Lara's home state in a bid to appeal to North Carolina voters.
After Lara successfully pulled off her controversial RNC takeover, she lamented having less time to spend with her children in an episode of her YouTube series "The Right View with Lara Trump." When she is with them, she believes her parenting will bring about future political change. "I am hopeful that we are raising a couple of patriots, conservatives, who love this country and want to continue fighting for it," she said in another "The Right View" episode. While influencing their children's political views may be of importance to Lara and Eric, they've also made certain that Luke and Carolina get to enjoy their family's significant wealth.
The kids' Florida crib isn't too shabby
In 2021, Lara and Eric Trump joined the rest of the Trump family in making Florida their new home base. The couple purchased a $3.2 million, five-bedroom mansion located within the gates of Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. The property has seven bathrooms, a pool, and an outdoor dining area. Lara gave fans a glimpse of the latter two amenities and her spacious backyard when she filmed a birthday celebration for one of her family's rescue dogs. On "The Right View," Lara revealed that Donald Trump himself will sometimes walk up to the house to see what everyone is doing when he's playing a round of golf.
Luke Trump and Carolina Trump don't just have their own golf course to play on. "I live in an area where I get to not only take my kids to the beach but my dogs as well," Lara boasted on her show. "Everybody has a great time." While many Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving in cozy cardigans and sweaters in 2023, her family was dressed in swimwear and frolicking in the sand.
According to Lara, her kids get to witness her family being revered rather than ridiculed in their new hometown. "We did a family dinner at this very nice restaurant, and I will tell you that it was pretty much every table in the entire restaurant that at some point came up and said something nice to us," she recalled on "The Right View."
Their every athletic whim is fulfilled
Lara and Eric Trump spare no expense when it comes to keeping their kids active. On "The Right View," Lara revealed that she and her husband have paid for golf clubs, tennis lessons, and soccer gear. "I've made it — officially a Florida soccer mom," she wrote on Instagram in 2022.
Lara is particularly proud of her kids' jiu-jitsu training. She was reticent about allowing them to learn the fighting style, but conversations with former MMA competitors convinced her to enroll Luke Trump and Carolina Trump in classes. One reason she finds jiu-jitsu appealing is that her kids will be prepared to fight back if they ever get bullied. "I need my kids to be ready. Their last name is Trump," she said on her show.
Carolina decided she also wanted to take dance classes, and Luke started playing flag football. "Our after-school schedule is full-blown chaos," Lara told her "Right View" listeners. She would prefer for her kids to settle on one sport, but she's willing to keep purchasing uniforms, shoes, and various sports balls until that happens. You'd think her children would be tuckered out after so much physical activity, but she shared that Luke still has enough energy left over to ride the family's pricey Peloton bike whenever he has some free time to do so. "He woke up the other morning at 5:30 ... and asked if he could do a Peloton ride," said the incredulous mom on "The Right View."
They go on a lot of outdoor adventures
Luke Trump and Carolina Trump get plenty of sunshine and fresh air. On "The Right View," Lara Trump revealed that the siblings love playgrounds, but it doesn't take them long to get bored of climbing on the same jungle gym and taking the same merry-go-round for a spin. "That's always the request: 'Is this a new playground?'" she said. The kids are also avid bike riders. Lara's attempt to launch a singing career failed to impress the internet, but Carolina can be seen belting out her mom's original song, "Anything is Possible," while riding her Tiffany-blue bike in a 2024 Instagram video.
Luke and Carolina enjoy playing mini golf, and they own one of those fancy Slip 'N Slides that shoots streams of water into the air. "A slight step up from my garbage bag slip-n-slide back in the day," Lara captioned a video of the kids cooling off with the fun toy. Boating is another activity that allows the family to get out on the water. In 2018, Lara posted photos of baby Luke on a boat for the first time during a trip to her hometown, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Many of Luke and Carolina's family outings take place outdoors. Lara has shared snapshots of the siblings visiting the Bronx and Palm Beach zoos, eating sprinkle-encrusted ice cream cones on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk in New Jersey, and picking apples at Stuart's Fruit Farm in Granite Springs, New York.
Their collection of sweet rides is pretty impressive
Lara and Eric Trump are raising two future automobile enthusiasts. Their kids own several ride-on vehicles, including a Pursuit Army Pedal Plane. The pedal car was originally sold in the '40s, and modern replicas can go for hundreds of dollars at auctions. In 2018, Lara posted a photo of baby Luke Trump seated at the wheel of the classic toy. He was ready for a modern upgrade when he turned 3 years old in 2020. For his birthday that year, he received a mini red Mustang convertible with racing stripes, which retails for around $250. He also owns a similar toddler-sized sports car that's a bit roomier — he and Carolina can zoom around together in that one.
Luke and Carolina Trump's collection of wheels includes a dirtbike and multiple push cars. They have a red 2-in-1 Ford F-150 Raptor, a blue Side-By-Side Push Around SUV, and an orange McLaren 570S Push Sports Car. Luke has discovered that the vehicles' floorboards are the perfect place to store golf balls from his grandpa's nearby driving range. He also stashes Cheetos in the trunk of his trike when riding it indoors.
Luke and Carolina are seasoned skiiers
Ivana Trump worked as a ski instructor before she met Donald Trump, and she passed her passion for skiing on to her son Eric Trump. "My mom was on the Czech national ski team, so she had us on skis before we could really walk," he told Postmedia (via the Vancouver Sun). He was lucky enough to marry someone who also loves hitting the slopes. In a 2023 episode of "The Right View," Lara shared that her family's annual ski trips are her favorite vacations. "It's so cool to see my kids actually be able to ski," she said. "They're little and so I was very impressed with them."
On Instagram, Lara revealed that Luke Trump tried skiing for the first time in 2019 during a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah. He wasn't even 2 years old yet, so his mom had to hold him up by his arms while he got a feel for his tiny skis. Carolina also got an early start by attending ski school at age 2. It was apparently an exhausting endeavor. In an Instagram photo, the toddler is pictured lying on the floor of her family's resort after a session.
By 2023, Carolina and Luke both appeared ready to take on the bunny slopes, and their parents made sure the kids looked stylish while shredding some powder the following year. They decked Luke out in American flag-themed gear, while Carolina rocked a leopard-print ski suit and pink helmet.
Having a famous grandpa thrust them into the spotlight
Luke Trump and Carolina Trump have discovered that there are some perks to having a famous grandpa. For one thing, minor celebrities want to hang out with your family. Disgraced Food Network star Paula Deen is an example; the kids are pictured posing with the butter queen in a 2024 Instagram post. Luke and Carolina have also become mini-celebs in their own right. Luke won the hearts of conservative social media users by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in a video that was shared on the Turning Point USA Instagram account, while Carolina appeared on television for the first time as a tiny baby. Eric Trump and Lara Trump joined her on a 2019 episode of the Fox News show "Justice with Judge Jeanine," where Eric said of his wife and daughter, "Look how beautiful this little one that she recently made is."
Carolina later made headlines in 2023 when she got the ultimate bragging rights on Grandparent's Day at her school. Out of all her classmates, she was the only one who could boast that her guest was a former president. "When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school," Lara captioned an Instagram video of Carolina giving Donald Trump a tour of her classroom.
Carolina also captured the media's attention at the 2024 RNC, where she showed off her dance moves while Luke chowed down on popcorn. "The best show may not have been on stage last night," Lara wrote on Instagram.
Donald Trump spoils his grandkids
Donald Trump doesn't have to sport a "Yuge!" ear bandage, play fast and loose with the truth, or brag about his crowd sizes to find favor with his grandkids. If American voters had the same mindset as Luke Trump and Carolina Trump, his best bet would be to pour some sugar on the entire nation. On "The Right View," Lara Trump shared her dad's easy trick for winning the popular vote among his grandkids. "[He] loves to spoil them with lots of candy ... get 'em all revved up and loaded up with sugar and then send them back home with their parents who get to deal with them," she said.
Lara posted a photo of Donald letting Luke and Carolina select some miniature candy bars from a glass bowl. In another picture, Donald and the kids are helping themselves to a few frozen treats from a commercial ice cream freezer at Mar-a-Lago.
It seems like a common occurrence for the kids to get a sugar rush when they visit Donald's beach club. They have to work a little harder to obtain their sweets when celebrating Easter there, but according to Lara, a generous amount of candy is hidden around the estate for them to find. Sweets are also an important part of the Christmas celebrations at Mar-a-Lago. On Instagram, Lara revealed that she and Carolina face off against Eric and Luke to see who can build the best gingerbread house.
The kids made some special memories at the White House
Because Luke Trump and Carolina Trump were both so young when Donald Trump was the president, they won't remember the years they spent hanging out at the White House with their grandpa. However, their parents took loads of photos whenever they visited the historical building. They include a picture of baby Luke seated at the Resolute Desk, marveling over a model of Air Force 1, and checking out the cockpit of Marine One. When Carolina joined the family, she got her own Oval Office photo op.
The kids also got to attend special annual events such as the National Christmas Tree Lighting and the Easter Egg Roll. Luke's parents brought him to the latter for the first time in 2018, and he appeared with them in a Fox News interview during the event. When he got a little cranky, reporter Abby Huntsman tried to comfort him.
On "The Right View," Lara revealed that one of her favorite family memories from Donald's time in office was celebrating Thanksgiving at Camp David. She was surprised to discover there were bikes there for the kids to ride and a lot of other fun stuff to keep them occupied. "They've got a full court, full-sized basketball court," she said. "They have a full length — well, 25-meter, which is good for me — swimming pool ... They also have a full game room and a movie theater."
Carolina Trump is a stylish princess
Carolina Trump doesn't need a gaudy golden tower to live like a princess — a bounce house shaped like a castle is more her vibe. When she celebrated her 4th birthday in 2023, she and her party guests had a hoppin' good time in the inflatable structure. Carolina presided over the festivities in a Princess Elsa costume and was presented with a "Frozen"-themed cake. On Instagram, Lara Trump revealed that Carolina and her guests also had access to a pool and playground.
When Carolina isn't dressed like a princess, she rocks some pretty edgy looks. For a trip to visit the stable where her mom's horses are housed, she rocked a leopard-print jumpsuit and cowboy boots. She also has a custom denim jacket declaring her future presidential aspirations — it features an image of an elephant wearing a "Trump 2060" hat on the back. She's so stylish that her mom invited her to appear in a 2024 fashion show benefiting the Big Dog Ranch Rescue charity.
Carolina also enjoys getting pampered like a princess. In 2023, Lara shared an Instagram video of the little girl waiting for her rainbow-colored manicure to dry while seated in a massage chair. Lara quoted Missy Elliott in her caption, writing, "If you're a fly girl, get your nails done. Get a pedicure, get your hair did." Carolina is a big makeup fan as well. However, things can get a bit messy when she borrows her mom's NARS blush.