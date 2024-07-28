Inside The Wildly Lavish Lives Of Lara And Eric Trump's Kids

Eric and Lara Trump have more than enough wealth to spoil their kids rotten, but their idea of a lavish lifestyle differs slightly from that of Eric's dad. Donald Trump likes to accumulate stupidly expensive possessions, whereas his son and daughter-in-law seem to value providing their children with fun experiences and access to the outdoors.

When Eric and Lara celebrated the birth of Eric Luke Trump in 2017 – who the family simply calls Luke — Donald had traded the kitschy opulence of Trump Tower for the venerable dignity of the White House. Carolina Trump joined the family in 2019, just in time to be used as a campaign talking point by her grandfather. As noted by CNN, Donald liked to mention that the little girl was named after Lara's home state in a bid to appeal to North Carolina voters.

After Lara successfully pulled off her controversial RNC takeover, she lamented having less time to spend with her children in an episode of her YouTube series "The Right View with Lara Trump." When she is with them, she believes her parenting will bring about future political change. "I am hopeful that we are raising a couple of patriots, conservatives, who love this country and want to continue fighting for it," she said in another "The Right View" episode. While influencing their children's political views may be of importance to Lara and Eric, they've also made certain that Luke and Carolina get to enjoy their family's significant wealth.