Lauren Sanchez Suffers Bride Nightmare Days Before Wedding (& Jeff Bezos Is To Blame)
It's the stuff that some people dream of — meeting and marrying a billionaire. That's reality for Lauren Sanchez, who became engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in May 2023, with the world waiting patiently for news of their nuptials. Surely the event would be huge, with a famous-faces guest list and an unlimited budget — something the fashion crime scene that was Sanchez's bachelorette party confirmed, given the Paris soirée reportedly cost $670,000. But Bezos' grooming mistake may cost them a bit more come the wedding day!
Overall, Sanchez and Bezos have not disappointed with wedding details, planning a multi-day affair in Venice, Italy. Although the couple's dry behavior hints that their honeymoon phase is already over, the two will exchange their vows sometime between June 24 to June 26. Ahead of their nuptials, they headed to Italy, stopping in Milan for pre-wedding celebrations.
While out and about on June 8, the engaged couple was spotted in front of the Dolce and Gabbana Martini bar. Exiting their vehicle, they held hands, each wearing a pair of sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sun. It might have been a case of too little, too late, though. An almost bald Bezos appeared to have been priorly struck by a case of too many rays and not enough SPF, given what appeared to be a distinct tan line around the top of his forehead. But ... the wedding pictures!
SPF: It's not just for a bald head
With his wedding less than a month away, Jeff Bezos had made an appearance at the Formula 1 race on May 25, along with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, who wore another busty outfit that most likely had her beau drooling. The annual event held in Monaco is a huge spectacle that attracts high-profile people and celebrities from around the world. Race day was super-sunny this year, and the billionaire spent a lot of time outdoors on the track, in the stands, and hobnobbing in the pit of the Ferrari team. That's a lot of sun exposure.
Equipped with only a sparse amount of hair, Bezos might have known his tiny tresses would be unable to sufficiently defend against the rays, and it's possible he used sunscreen to avoid getting a burn on his bare scalp. But given his duotone look in Milan less than two weeks later, it appears he might have skipped his face in the rubbing of protective lotion, letting the front half of his head gather a fair amount of color.
Of course, it could just be a trick of the light, making it seem like Bezos's face is several shades tanner than the top of his head, but that's still an issue. If it's showing up as this much of a difference now, the mysterious shading will also show up in the official wedding photos. We can only imagine how much the happy couple has set aside for retouching to get the perfect nuptial memories.