It's the stuff that some people dream of — meeting and marrying a billionaire. That's reality for Lauren Sanchez, who became engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in May 2023, with the world waiting patiently for news of their nuptials. Surely the event would be huge, with a famous-faces guest list and an unlimited budget — something the fashion crime scene that was Sanchez's bachelorette party confirmed, given the Paris soirée reportedly cost $670,000. But Bezos' grooming mistake may cost them a bit more come the wedding day!

Overall, Sanchez and Bezos have not disappointed with wedding details, planning a multi-day affair in Venice, Italy. Although the couple's dry behavior hints that their honeymoon phase is already over, the two will exchange their vows sometime between June 24 to June 26. Ahead of their nuptials, they headed to Italy, stopping in Milan for pre-wedding celebrations.

While out and about on June 8, the engaged couple was spotted in front of the Dolce and Gabbana Martini bar. Exiting their vehicle, they held hands, each wearing a pair of sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sun. It might have been a case of too little, too late, though. An almost bald Bezos appeared to have been priorly struck by a case of too many rays and not enough SPF, given what appeared to be a distinct tan line around the top of his forehead. But ... the wedding pictures!

