Busty Lauren Sánchez Outfits That Surely Had Jeff Bezos Drooling
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos went public in 2019, after the Amazon CEO and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced they were divorcing. Some questioned what attracted the former model, who's been included in People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful" and Us Weekly's "Hot Bodies," to the bald multi-billionaire, who's known more for his dire lack of empathy, increasingly villainous laugh and similarity to "Austin Powers" super baddie Dr Evil than his looks and charm.
Still, six years on, and the couple is going gangbusters — something that's undoubtedly helped by Sánchez's extensive collection of busty, barely there outfits that oftentimes leave Bezos drooling like an overly excited Saint Bernard. To prove his amor eterno, the businessman put 20-carat diamond on it in May 2023 — and not surprisingly, Sánchez's engagement ring from Bezos is worth an absolute fortune. Like, a $2.5 million fortune, according to Page Six.
Sánchez's drastic transformation since meeting Bezos has caused quite a stir. She consistently transmutes with plumper lips and cheeks, thinner nose, and a chest that increasingly looks like a pair of over-inflated basketballs. Haters speculate Bezos is bankrolling Sánchez's supposed plastic surgery, investing heavily in her ta-tas. "Jeff probably makes her. He figures he paid a lot of money for them than he should be able to see them," a hater posted on Bluesky in January 2025. Well, he definitely gets to see them, as does everybody else. We're checking out Sánchez's most bosom-busting outfits.
Sánchez's slinky shimmery NYE show stopper
Lauren Sánchez set a thirst trap, helplessly entangling her nearly 1 million Instagram followers in January 2025. "Thank you, 2024 — reflecting on the challenges that shaped me, the wins that inspired me, and the amazing people who lifted me up. This year, I embrace illumination, striving to help others find their light and shine their brightest in 2025 — a year of continued growth, shared light, and endless possibilities," she captioned a selection of pics.
However, given Sánchez was clad in a sparkly silver Bronx and Banco Amalia Noir hooded beaded gown with an open cowl neckline that plunged to her navel, it's hardly a shock that her fans were way more focused on the busty outfit than the former news anchor turned pilot and aspiring astronaut's message of light, love, and hope. "Hottie with a heart of gold! Love you," one wrote. "And THIS — is how you do your 50s ladies and gentlemen," another decreed. "Stunning & Sexy Lady," a third raved.
Considering what Bezos is worth financially — he's number three (behind Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg) on Forbes' 2025 richest list with an estimated fortune of $215 billion — you'd think Sánchez could afford more material bang for her buck. Still, maybe she's thrifty and happy to go without, or, more likely, believes spending $1,450 on a New Year's Eve outfit she'll probably only wear once is just a splash in the gazillionaire ocean, lack of material or not.
Sánchez's Milan 'Mob Wives' homage
Lauren Sánchez made quite the entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana party during Milan Fashion Week in January 2024. She was suitably dressed in one of the iconic brand's designs. Still, some would argue that was the only "suitable" thing about Sánchez's ensemble. Her corset top was pulled as tight as possible, making her cups runneth over. Meanwhile, the bottom comprised black see-through lace, showing off her undies (black high-cut thong, in case anyone was wondering).
Sánchez paired the look with black sandals, a shawl with a giant rosette attached, and a long silver necklace with a diamond pendant that hung between her exceedingly ample cleavage. Finally, paying homage to the "Mob Wives" cast, she finished with some giant black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos was also clad in a pair of shades and — oh, seriously? Who cares? After all, it was the Sánchez show; he was merely a sidekick.
The devoted mom-of-three repeatedly comes under fire for her super sexy, daring duds. She opened up about her style choices during an appearance on "The View" in September 2024. "You've become a fashion icon. Well, who isn't afraid to be daring, and I love that," Sunny Hostin remarked. Sánchez claimed she's not always dressed to the nines, insisting she spends all her home time in sweatpants. Still, when she does dress to impress, she looks to other Latinas — such as Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and Sofia Vergara — for inspiration.
Sànchez's busty beaded red show stopper
The busty red sequined dress Lauren Sánchez wore in January 2024 to celebrate Bezos' 60th birthday likely resulted in him drooling like an overheated St. Bernard. The Emmy award-winning journalist and former news anchor took the "Lady in Red" thing to a whole new level, giving even Jessica Rabbit a run for her money.
"Getting ready is sometimes the best part of the night. thank you @laurabasci for creating this incredible dress for such a special evening," Sánchez captioned a carousel of pics on Instagram, including a sultry shot of her posing in front of a three-way mirror, a fun shot of her reclining on a sofa laughing, and a photo of her surrounded by her glam squad making the final touches to her already immaculate look. Sánchez paired the outfit with an adorable crystal-embossed rocket ship clutch bag by Judith Leiber.
There was no doubt that she looked like a million dollars, which was pretty appropriate, given that the bag alone retails for $5,000 and change. Nobody, aside from purchasers, knows the cost of the custom-created gown by the celeb-favorite designer Laura Basci because, presumably, if you have to ask, you can't afford it. However, according to Prestige Style, it took over 800 hours to complete the beading, so go figure. "It is undoubtedly one of the most expensive dresses that Sánchez has ever worn," the website claimed.
Lauren's birthday boob-buster
It was a seven x boob-baring extravaganza the day before Lauren Sánchez's 54th birthday in December 2023 (well, 14 boobs if we're being pedantic). "Seeing red! The day before my birthday I'm overwhelmed with love and gratitude to be celebrating with these incredible women who are such a big part of my life. (Some are not here)," she captioned pics from the night. "These women are not just friends, I consider them family, I trust them and love them deeply. Let's not forget I also just have so much fun with them!"
Sánchez's super sexy style likely has many men drooling, not just Jeff Bezos. Still, she only has eyes for him, and Sánchez has a strong girl code. She has a close-knit circle of friends, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba, and Katy Perry. They were all in Paris to attend Sánchez's bachelorette night in May 2025 — except for Alba, who was in Cannes for the annual film festival.
Sánchez is particularly close to Perry, who was among the chosen lucky few who joined her on a controversial 11-minute Blue Origin suborbital space trip in April 2025. The two also often embark on double dates with Orlando Bloom joining his fiancée, Sánchez, and Bezos for celebrations and global getaways. The actor and singer hopped on Bezos' $485 million megayacht, along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti, for a European cruise in August 2024.
Lauren's barely there Vanity Fair
Once again, Lauren Sánchez totally outshone her billionaire beau on the red carpet in March 2024 — although, let's be honest, that's not the toughest of feats. Sánchez was flaunting her God-given goods in a tomato red chiffon Lever Couture gown comprising a corset waist, a neckline plunged to the navel, puffy sleeves, a flowing skirt split to the thigh, and an accompanying long train. She finished the look with nude patent leather Louboutins and glittering accessories by jeweler to the stars, Lorraine Schwartz.
As usual, Sánchez's outfit proved controversial among the fashion police — Daily Mail cops appeared particularly triggered, and let forth with a stream of snark and outright bile. "Didn't stun anyone, still tacky with everything hanging out and can't close her mouth due to silicone, just gross inside out," one hater decreed. "She's past the point of no return. Those things on her chest look like she is filled with concrete," another chimed in. "As usual, the joker has everything hanging out and can't close her mouth. What is wrong with Jeff? Can he not see what she is after?? It's all about his money, not him!!" a third fumed.
Sánchez is often accused of being a gold digger, despite having more than your average share of Benjamins in the bank — $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth — which, admittedly, is a drop in the ocean compared to Bezos' $190 billion, but not too shabby nonetheless.