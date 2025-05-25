Busty Lauren Sánchez Outfits That Surely Had Jeff Bezos Drooling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos went public in 2019, after the Amazon CEO and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced they were divorcing. Some questioned what attracted the former model, who's been included in People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful" and Us Weekly's "Hot Bodies," to the bald multi-billionaire, who's known more for his dire lack of empathy, increasingly villainous laugh and similarity to "Austin Powers" super baddie Dr Evil than his looks and charm.

Still, six years on, and the couple is going gangbusters — something that's undoubtedly helped by Sánchez's extensive collection of busty, barely there outfits that oftentimes leave Bezos drooling like an overly excited Saint Bernard. To prove his amor eterno, the businessman put 20-carat diamond on it in May 2023 — and not surprisingly, Sánchez's engagement ring from Bezos is worth an absolute fortune. Like, a $2.5 million fortune, according to Page Six.

Sánchez's drastic transformation since meeting Bezos has caused quite a stir. She consistently transmutes with plumper lips and cheeks, thinner nose, and a chest that increasingly looks like a pair of over-inflated basketballs. Haters speculate Bezos is bankrolling Sánchez's supposed plastic surgery, investing heavily in her ta-tas. "Jeff probably makes her. He figures he paid a lot of money for them than he should be able to see them," a hater posted on Bluesky in January 2025. Well, he definitely gets to see them, as does everybody else. We're checking out Sánchez's most bosom-busting outfits.

