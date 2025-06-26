Lauren Sanchez's Seemingly New Face Work Does Her Dirty Days Before Wedding
Earlier this month, Lauren Sanchez suffered a bride nightmare when her hubby-to-be Jeff Bezos got an awkward tan line on his head weeks before they say "I do." Now, it seems like another factor may keep the happy couple from looking their best on their highly-anticipated wedding day. Based on new photos of Sanchez in Italy ahead of the big wedding weekend, it looks like she may have gotten some work done, and it isn't looking particularly natural.
Old clips of Sanchez are basically plastic surgery time capsules, so it's really no surprise that she may have gone under the knife again ahead of her June 27 Venice wedding. Still, based on the photos of her in the days leading up to their nuptials, she may be looking more nipped and tucked than ever before. Sanchez and Bezos arrived at the Aman Hotel on June 25, and photos of Sanchez waving to the crowds show some particularly tight, overly smoothed out skin. Her chin also appears pointier than ever, which could be a sign of many different procedures. And, the photos only seem to be getting worse from there.
Lauren Sanchez is giving uncanny valley vibes the day before her wedding
June 26 marked the kickoff of the big wedding weekend; Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hosted a welcome night for the folks gracing their exclusive wedding guest list. Sanchez waved to onlookers and photographers while wearing an embroidered strapless gown with a tight corset. One photo of Sanchez waving shows one of the clearer views of her face since the pair began their Venice festivities. The pic shows Sanchez smiling with pouty lips, extra defined cheekbones, and a sharp jawline. While we've certainly come to expect this exaggerated look from Sanchez, it does seem more intense than ever.
Bezos and Sanchez's bash will be a three-day event. And, since there are already photos of her circulating the internet just as the weekend kicks off, it is safe to assume there will be many, many more to come as Sanchez becomes Mrs. Bezos. It will certainly be interesting to see how she looks throughout the big weekend.