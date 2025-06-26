Lauren Sanchez's Seemingly New Face Work Does Her Dirty Days Before Wedding

Earlier this month, Lauren Sanchez suffered a bride nightmare when her hubby-to-be Jeff Bezos got an awkward tan line on his head weeks before they say "I do." Now, it seems like another factor may keep the happy couple from looking their best on their highly-anticipated wedding day. Based on new photos of Sanchez in Italy ahead of the big wedding weekend, it looks like she may have gotten some work done, and it isn't looking particularly natural.

Old clips of Sanchez are basically plastic surgery time capsules, so it's really no surprise that she may have gone under the knife again ahead of her June 27 Venice wedding. Still, based on the photos of her in the days leading up to their nuptials, she may be looking more nipped and tucked than ever before. Sanchez and Bezos arrived at the Aman Hotel on June 25, and photos of Sanchez waving to the crowds show some particularly tight, overly smoothed out skin. Her chin also appears pointier than ever, which could be a sign of many different procedures. And, the photos only seem to be getting worse from there.