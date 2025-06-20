Before Bezos: Lauren Sanchez's 2011 News Clip Is A Plastic Surgery Time Capsule
To understand just how much plastic surgery played a role in Lauren Sanchez's stunning transformation, you just need to look at old footage of the former TV anchor, which is a stark contrast to her present-day look. Before going up on her Blue Origin space flight, Sanchez posted a video to Instagram where she showed a student-designed censor she would be bringing along on the flight. Fewer people were interested in what she had to say than they were in how many procedures the former TV personality had done to her face.
It was not only fans who thought Sanchez had undergone significant work, but experts as well. We spoke to a plastic surgeon to compare her current look to how Sanchez looked before the plastic surgery. "[S]he might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift," Dr. Joel Kopelman told NickSwift in February when discussing Sanchez's jawline. "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers," the plastic surgeon added.
Those procedures became even more pronounced when looking at old on-air footage of Sanchez. Watching a clip from her working as an anchor on "Good Day LA" in 2011 highlighted the cosmetic work Sanchez had done. During the clip, she turned her head to look at her co-anchor, which offered an unobstructed view of her profile. Sanchez's nose was relatively small at the time, but had been sculpted down in the years since her work on Fox11. Even though she had a great smile back then with full cheeks, they were noticeably smaller than the filler-enhanced look she would sport later. Some former viewers from her "Good Day LA" days had trouble recognizing Sanchez today, but that wasn't the only throwback clip that acted as a plastic surgery time capsule.
Lauren Sanchez looked gorgeous at the 2010 Emmys
Other throwback TV clips showcased the number of cosmetic procedures Lauren Sanchez had undergone over the years. In addition to being a news anchor, Sanchez also worked as a reporter for "Extra," and the show shared a throwback video from the 2010 Emmys. For the clip, she interviewed several stars, including Al Pacino and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, on the red carpet. Similar to the other throwback clip, Sanchez's nose had a more natural look than it would later. The former "Extra" correspondent did look as if she had some work done — especially when looking at her lips — but it was not to the exaggerated extent as her future procedures.
The video from the 2010 Emmys was uploaded to YouTube in January 2019, and viewers could instantly tell there was a stark difference in Sanchez's appearance. "Looks so pretty before the horrible plastic surgery," one YouTube viewer wrote. "Damn shame what she done to her face," another added. Some were actually incredulous at the transformation. "[U]nbelievable! is this the person that Bezos fell for?" a user replied.
Before she made headlines for being romantically linked to Jeff Bezos, Sanchez returned to "Extra" to be interviewed as an alumnus of the show. The segment opened with brief clips of her time on the program, which showed the disparity in her face from the early 2010s to when she was interviewed in March 2018. While it was evident that Sanchez had some work done to her face, it was still manageable at that time. "I realized she looked great here she should have stopped right here," a YouTube user commented. "She looks great here, smart and beautiful I just hope she would ease up on the plastic surgery," another fan wrote.