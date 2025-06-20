Before Bezos: Lauren Sanchez's 2011 News Clip Is A Plastic Surgery Time Capsule

To understand just how much plastic surgery played a role in Lauren Sanchez's stunning transformation, you just need to look at old footage of the former TV anchor, which is a stark contrast to her present-day look. Before going up on her Blue Origin space flight, Sanchez posted a video to Instagram where she showed a student-designed censor she would be bringing along on the flight. Fewer people were interested in what she had to say than they were in how many procedures the former TV personality had done to her face.

It was not only fans who thought Sanchez had undergone significant work, but experts as well. We spoke to a plastic surgeon to compare her current look to how Sanchez looked before the plastic surgery. "[S]he might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift," Dr. Joel Kopelman told NickSwift in February when discussing Sanchez's jawline. "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers," the plastic surgeon added.

Those procedures became even more pronounced when looking at old on-air footage of Sanchez. Watching a clip from her working as an anchor on "Good Day LA" in 2011 highlighted the cosmetic work Sanchez had done. During the clip, she turned her head to look at her co-anchor, which offered an unobstructed view of her profile. Sanchez's nose was relatively small at the time, but had been sculpted down in the years since her work on Fox11. Even though she had a great smile back then with full cheeks, they were noticeably smaller than the filler-enhanced look she would sport later. Some former viewers from her "Good Day LA" days had trouble recognizing Sanchez today, but that wasn't the only throwback clip that acted as a plastic surgery time capsule.

