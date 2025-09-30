Justin Bieber's Sister Proves She's Still Team Selena Gomez Forever (Sorry, Hailey)

Justin Bieber's sister, Jazmyn Bieber, is proving that she's still team Selena Gomez after liking her wedding posts. As the entire world knows by now, Gomez finally tied the knot with producer Benny Blanco sometime in September 2025. And though the newlyweds, who opted not to have a courthouse wedding, have yet to give any official interviews or access to their big day, the Instagram photos posted by the couple give a glimpse into what was a gorgeous ceremony. Naturally, the posts came with a slew of congratulations from fans and celebrities alike – including Justin's little sister, Jazmyn.

Jazmyn Bieber has liked Selena Gomez's wedding post on Instagram 💕 pic.twitter.com/AQKTmVX9sF — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) September 28, 2025

As you can see above, a Selena Gomez update account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a screenshot of Jazmyn's like on Gomez's post, which, as of this writing, has amassed over 22 million likes. The post also included a throwback photo of Selena embracing Jazmyn as a much younger child, proving that, before her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin went down in flames in 2017, they enjoyed a pretty close bond. Of course, Jazmyn's like has fanned the flames among those who believe that Selena and Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, who've feuded in the past, still have bad blood between them, and that Jazmyn prefers Gomez over Hailey. "Even Justin's own family picking Selena over his wife, Hailey fighting ghosts at this point," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.