Justin Bieber's Sister Proves She's Still Team Selena Gomez Forever (Sorry, Hailey)
Justin Bieber's sister, Jazmyn Bieber, is proving that she's still team Selena Gomez after liking her wedding posts. As the entire world knows by now, Gomez finally tied the knot with producer Benny Blanco sometime in September 2025. And though the newlyweds, who opted not to have a courthouse wedding, have yet to give any official interviews or access to their big day, the Instagram photos posted by the couple give a glimpse into what was a gorgeous ceremony. Naturally, the posts came with a slew of congratulations from fans and celebrities alike – including Justin's little sister, Jazmyn.
As you can see above, a Selena Gomez update account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a screenshot of Jazmyn's like on Gomez's post, which, as of this writing, has amassed over 22 million likes. The post also included a throwback photo of Selena embracing Jazmyn as a much younger child, proving that, before her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin went down in flames in 2017, they enjoyed a pretty close bond. Of course, Jazmyn's like has fanned the flames among those who believe that Selena and Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, who've feuded in the past, still have bad blood between them, and that Jazmyn prefers Gomez over Hailey. "Even Justin's own family picking Selena over his wife, Hailey fighting ghosts at this point," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Is Justin Bieber's whole family team Selena
Of course, there has been no documented evidence that Jazmyn Bieber has a problem with her sister-in-law, Hailey Bieber. Either way, she wasn't even the only Bieber family member to stir up social media trouble around the time of Gomez's wedding. Bieber's cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, took to Justin's social media to post a supportive comment about the blushing bride. DeLeon replied to a fan who claimed in Justin's Instagram comment section that Gomez is "gone forever." She wrote: "She's finally in a place where peace matters more than the past. I just hope people stop dragging her name and let her live her life."
Selena Gomez's cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, commented on a post by Justin Bieber (despite not following him), that Selena has apparently moved on.
The comment quickly stirred backlash for bringing Justin Bieber into Selena's marriage, and Priscilla has since deleted it. pic.twitter.com/NKPVoHJmxp
— The Fame Vault (@TheFameVault) September 29, 2025
Unsurprisingly, Justin is the one Bieber who hasn't reacted at all to Gomez's wedding or her Instagram posts. He also seemingly ignored the fan who attempted to rub Gomez's new relationship in his face. And while fans would've probably melted if Justin had decided to go out of his way and congratulate Gomez on her big day, it's probably best for all parties involved — including the fierce respective fandoms — if they keep their public interactions to a minimum. Then again, even though Selena and Bieber aren't getting back together, it's possible that the tides could shift and they could one day reconcile.