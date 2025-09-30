All The Reasons We Saw Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Split Coming
After 19 years of marriage and two children together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly called it quits. According to TMZ, the couple, who met in 2005 and tied the knot just one year later, has been living separately "since the beginning of summer," with Kidman looking after their daughters and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone." Neither of the pair has made a statement as of this writing, though multiple sources claim it was Urban who initiated the split and wasted no time settling into a new home in Nashville. As for why, friends say they simply grew apart over the years. "Sometimes relationships just run their course," someone told Page Six. Sigh.
They share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are 17 and 14 at the time of this writing. Kidman also has two children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise — daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor. A source revealed that the "Moulin Rouge!" actor is surrounding herself with her loved ones during this challenging time. "Nicole's sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," a family friend dished to People magazine. Though the news may come as a shock to many, there have been some obvious red flags in Kidman and Urban's marriage that hinted it might end in divorce.
They'd weathered their share of divorce rumors
Long before news of their separation shook Hollywood in September 2025, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were no strangers to rumors regarding their marriage. Eight years ago, in 2017, a source close to the pair claimed they attended marriage counseling in order to fix their relationship after frequent clashes over Kidman's controlling tendencies and possessiveness over Urban. "Keith said he couldn't continue to live in a marriage where he felt like he was being constantly monitored like one of her children," the insider dished to In Touch Weekly. Despite putting on a united front in public, the two frequently fought and struggled to see eye to eye behind closed doors.
In fact, things had gotten so intense that Urban reportedly began spending nights away from their Nashville home. During the couple's counseling, the pair worked through their issues and discussed ways to improve their communication and rebuild their trust in one another. "Nicole ended up breaking down and spilled her heart out about how past relationships had damaged her, and she vowed to make a conscious effort to change things," noted the source. However, the fights persisted, and in 2018, reports that the two were living separately and were considering divorce began appearing again in tabloids. Unfortunately, many of their friends saw Kidman and Urban's separation as inevitable. As a source told In Touch many years ago, "Their marriage is in far bigger trouble than they're letting on."
They haven't been seen together for months
The last time Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were spotted out in public together was on June 20, 2025, at the annual FIFA Club World Cup in Nashville. Notably, the sighting came just five days before the pair celebrated their 19th anniversary as husband and wife, and several months before news of their separation was made public. For their anniversary, Kidman took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white photo of herself with her arms around Urban. "Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," she captioned the photo. "I love you two so much," an Instagram user wrote under the tribute post. "You're the Hollywood couple that made it !!"
Reflecting on their body language at the soccer match, experts noted that there appeared to be some palpable tension between the couple for some reason. "At one point, Nicole is fiddling with her left hand which is a sign of tension, but we do not know what it is about. [Keith] is looking away, but Nicole is looking at him. It is an odd look," behavioral expert Louise Mahler exclusively told the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, body language analyst Scott Taylor also observed the lack of intimacy between the pair during the outing. "We also see their chins dipped a bit lower than usual. This 'power zone' covering often comes when there is some element of discomfort and we have not really seen this prior. Notably, the two seemed distant and disconnected from one another, unlike in their previous outings. "In prior outings they would have regular eye contact (validating glances and connection)." Unfortunately, according to Taylor, "This appeared also lacking."
They'd been open about their marriage struggles
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were one of Hollywood's most iconic couples for almost two decades, and they sure had a good run. In 2025, while promoting her film "Babygirl," the Oscar winner spoke to W Magazine about the secret to their long and happy union. "We have a double shower," Kidman gushed. "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage." She also spoke about having date nights with her husband despite their incredibly busy work schedules. Over the years, the pair has also been candid about the struggles they've faced in their marriage, including Urban's battle with alcoholism and drug addiction, which saw him relapse and enter a rehab center just four months after they said "I do" in 2006.
"It's always trial and error, and sometimes it's imbalanced and then it gets back in balance," Kidman said in a conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia. "People always ask, 'What's your marriage advice?' We don't have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. ... I'm just trying to find my own way." She also got candid about her marriage in a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "We're always working through stuff, but it's very much love based," Kidman stressed. "So there's an enormous amount of give and take."
In light of their split, a source told the Daily Mail that Kidman and Urban's respective careers ultimately created friction in their relationship and pulled them apart in different directions. "There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them are in it," the insider dished. They added, "Keith and Nicole have been together for decades and there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, it is not a couple."