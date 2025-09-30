All The Reasons We Saw Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Split Coming

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were one of Hollywood's most iconic couples for almost two decades, and they sure had a good run. In 2025, while promoting her film "Babygirl," the Oscar winner spoke to W Magazine about the secret to their long and happy union. "We have a double shower," Kidman gushed. "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage." She also spoke about having date nights with her husband despite their incredibly busy work schedules. Over the years, the pair has also been candid about the struggles they've faced in their marriage, including Urban's battle with alcoholism and drug addiction, which saw him relapse and enter a rehab center just four months after they said "I do" in 2006.

"It's always trial and error, and sometimes it's imbalanced and then it gets back in balance," Kidman said in a conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia. "People always ask, 'What's your marriage advice?' We don't have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. ... I'm just trying to find my own way." She also got candid about her marriage in a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "We're always working through stuff, but it's very much love based," Kidman stressed. "So there's an enormous amount of give and take."

In light of their split, a source told the Daily Mail that Kidman and Urban's respective careers ultimately created friction in their relationship and pulled them apart in different directions. "There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them are in it," the insider dished. They added, "Keith and Nicole have been together for decades and there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, it is not a couple."