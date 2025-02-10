Obvious Red Flags In Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Marriage

They have the cutest love story now, but Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship did not start out particularly well. The pair first met at a G'Day USA gala in 2005, but it wasn't until months later that Urban reached out to Kidman despite having her number. "I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. He didn't call me for four months," Kidman revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (via People). Urban's silence, however, was, in fact, not for a lack of interest, as he later revealed.

While paying tribute to Kidman at the 2024 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, Urban recounted the first time they met, admitting he had been a little starstruck. "I was trying to play it cool, but inside, I felt like I'd snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such a truly otherworldly aura about her," he gushed. "I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess."

In his heartwarming speech, the country singer also admitted to initially going radio silent on Kidman because he believed she was out of his league. "I might have been, at the time, all sorts of delusional thinking, even I couldn't stretch that to think that this extraordinary woman would ever see anything in a guy like me," he shared. Urban, however, eventually called Kidman, and the rest, as they say, is history.