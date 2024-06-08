12 Times Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Showed Some Serious PDA

The true story of how Keith Urban met Nicole Kidman is super serendipitous. In 2005, the pair first connected at the G'Day USA gala, an event that celebrates Australian talent that's held in Los Angeles, honoring their shared nationality. The pair would go on to wed in 2006, and welcome two daughters together, Sunday Rose, who was born on July 7, 2008, and Faith Margaret, who arrived on December 28, 2010.

Since the very beginning, Kidman and Urban haven't been shy about public displays of affection. In a 2014 interview with the Associated Press (via AZCentral), Kidman discussed her relationship with Urban, and how they keep the spark alive while working very demanding jobs. "Every time when we're not working, we spend together," she told the outlet. "I'm lucky that I've got a partner that's totally committed to making it work. We have two little girls that we adore, and we're very blessed, in the sense of having a family."

It sounds as though Kidman and Urban are a true team, and their regular PDA only seems to confirm their strong bond.