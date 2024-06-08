12 Times Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Showed Some Serious PDA
The true story of how Keith Urban met Nicole Kidman is super serendipitous. In 2005, the pair first connected at the G'Day USA gala, an event that celebrates Australian talent that's held in Los Angeles, honoring their shared nationality. The pair would go on to wed in 2006, and welcome two daughters together, Sunday Rose, who was born on July 7, 2008, and Faith Margaret, who arrived on December 28, 2010.
Since the very beginning, Kidman and Urban haven't been shy about public displays of affection. In a 2014 interview with the Associated Press (via AZCentral), Kidman discussed her relationship with Urban, and how they keep the spark alive while working very demanding jobs. "Every time when we're not working, we spend together," she told the outlet. "I'm lucky that I've got a partner that's totally committed to making it work. We have two little girls that we adore, and we're very blessed, in the sense of having a family."
It sounds as though Kidman and Urban are a true team, and their regular PDA only seems to confirm their strong bond.
They smooched after Nicole Kidman walked the runway for Balenciaga
In July 2022, Nicole Kidman's runway appearance for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week got the world talking. The Balenciaga Haute Couture show was quite the event, with Kidman walking alongside a plethora of other celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, and former "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn. Outside the ornate venue, the married couple posed for photographs, while wearing coordinating all-black ensembles. As usual, Kidman and Urban looked deeply in love, with the pair locking lips in front of the cameras.
They held hands and nuzzled noses at the 2023 Met Gala
On May 1, 2023, some of the world's most notable celebrities stepped out in New York City for the Met Gala, with the year's theme celebrating the work of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were in attendance for the prestigious event, and the pair proved that their love was alive and well by locking their hands and nuzzling noses while the cameras caught every moment. Kidman wore a decadent gown designed by Lagerfeld, which was delicately embroidered with pink feathers and glittering sequins, and featured a dramatic train.
Keith kissed Nicole's forehead while watching the 2019 Australian Open
Hollywood-and-musical power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a romantic appearance at the Australian Open in 2019, which was held at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. While watching the women's semi-final between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Plíšková, Kidman and Urban made their affection for one another very clear, with Urban leaning over to sweetly kiss his wife's forehead. Kidman couldn't have looked happier as the country music superstar lavished her with attention.
The couple cuddled up in their 2017 American Music Awards seats
The night of the 2017 American Music Awards was huge for Keith Urban, who received the awards for favorite male country artist, favorite country song, and favorite country album. Urban was supported by wife Nicole Kidman at the exciting event, and the pair didn't shy away from exhibiting some PDA. At one point, Urban hugged Kidman, as the "Expats" star rested her head on the musician's shoulder. With his arms around his wife, Urban was photographed with the biggest smile on his face, looking absolutely smitten.
They couldn't stop kissing at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are no strangers to kissing in public, and that was most certainly the case when they walked the red carpet together at Cannes Film Festival in May 2013. As the pair locked lips in front of a crowd of photographers, it almost seemed as though they had no idea anyone was even watching. Having gone through the messiest divorce after splitting from Tom Cruise, Kidman was seemingly overjoyed to have finally found her forever person.
Nicole and Keith locked lips at the Academy Awards 2023
Ten years after their — much-reported at the time — PDA at the Cannes Film Festival, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were at it again, this time at the Academy Awards in March 2023. The married couple was tactile throughout their red carpet appearance, and at one point, they fully made out, with Kidman placing a hand on her husband's cheek as she kissed him. Urban, meanwhile, pulled his wife firmly in for an embrace, placing both hands firmly on the small of her back.
They couldn't keep their hands off one another at an LA premiere
Keith Urban accompanied his wife to the premiere of "The Northman," which she starred in, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in April 2022. While Urban wore an all-black suit, Kidman wore a custom-made Prada dress, which featured a high-neck and was embellished with peach feather detailing and sparkly crystals. As well as holding hands on the red carpet, Kidman and Urban stood with their foreheads together, looking into one another's eyes. Urban was also captured giving Kidman an affectionate kiss on the cheek.
They couldn't stop kissing after Nicole won an Emmy in 2017
The 2017 Emmy Awards were a big night for Nicole Kidman, who took home two trophies for HBO's acclaimed series "Big Little Lies" — one for her leading on-screen performance and another for her role as an executive producer. Keith Urban was by his wife's side throughout the night, and was seen kissing her on the lips on multiple occasions, including in celebration of her wins. After the ceremony, Urban and Kidman took to the red carpet with her new awards and shared a passionate kiss in front of the cameras.
The 2017 Oscars were PDA-heavy for Nicole and Keith
2017 was a special year for Nicole Kidman. Not only did she win two Emmy Awards, she was also nominated for best actress in a supporting role at the Academy Awards for her performance in "Lion." Despite losing out on the accolade to Viola Davis and being forced to explain her awkward clap during the ceremony, Kidman appeared to have a lovely time at the prestigious event. Husband Keith Urban stuck close to Kidman's side throughout the night, and the pair engaged in a steamy smooch on the red carpet.
Nicole landed a smooch on Keith's head at the 2014 CMT Music Awards
The 2014 CMT Music Awards were yet another opportunity for the world to see just how much Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban love one another. In one especially sweet moment, Kidman was spotted kissing Urban's head while they were on the red carpet. The pair was practically inseparable throughout the night, which saw them holding hands and generally looking adoringly at one another. While Kidman wore a white and blue strapless dress featuring a floral print, Urban kept his look casual in a black denim jacket.
The couple was very touchy feely at the ACM Awards 2017
In April 2017, Nicole Kidman supported her country music superstar husband, Keith Urban, at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. For the star-studded ceremony, Kidman wore a long-sleeved Alexander McQueen gown, which was embroidered with flowers and woodland animals. As usual, Kidman and Urban put on a united front, with the married couple posing cheek to cheek in their seats, and the singer affectionately placing an arm around his wife. They also held hands on the red carpet, and couldn't stop smiling in each other's company.
They kissed in the rain at Paddington's 2014 premiere
In November 2014, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stepped out in London for the premiere of "Paddington." Although the weather was terrible, Urban and Kidman looked elated to be in the United Kingdom to promote the popular children's film, in which Kidman starred. While both held umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain, Urban and Kidman kissed in front of the cameras, looking as adorable as ever. Unfortunately, a lot of water gathered on the red carpet, but that couldn't ruin Kidman and Urban's bright moods.