Keith Urban's Rumored New Woman Reportedly Put Nail In Coffin For Nicole Kidman Divorce

Keith Urban has reportedly been entertaining a new woman in his life amid his impending divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Urban and Kidman shocked the world when they announced that they were deciding to separate after nearly two decades as husband and wife, though People reported that Kidman wasn't the party who pushed for it. "She didn't want this," shared a source. "She has been fighting to save the marriage." Then Kidman actually filed for divorce the next day, further perplexing fans of the longtime couple. According to People, Kidman filed to end their marriage in their home base of Nashville, Tennessee just 24 hours later. Par for the course for most celeb unions, she blamed their demise on "irreconcilable differences."

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as if the pair have a high chance of reconciling, as its been reported that Urban has a new woman in his life. According to TMZ, it's no secret that the "Somebody Like You" singer has already moved on in a new courtship with another woman (though its not known whether or not he left her for a younger woman). Not only does Kidman know, but so does their inner circle in Nashville. With that said, the report failed to mention the timeline in which Urban reportedly became involved with the mystery woman, but it's sounding like there may have been a little overlap between her and Kidman.