Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2025
If you thought 2024 was a banner year for heartbreak, buckle up — 2025 is here to give it a run for its money. Last year, Hollywood saw its fair share of splits: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's on-again, off-again relationship hit another snag (but who knows if they will eventually get back together?). Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum ended their engagement, and Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet, called it quits with Jason Momoa — officially, this time. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second chance at love fizzled out (again), Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said their goodbyes on paper, and Christina Haack closed the chapter on her third marriage.
2025 came in hot with its own wave of breakups in its first few weeks alone. The new year wasted no time building its roster of splits, and it might just surpass 2024 as the ultimate year of celebrity heartbreak. Without further ado, here are the celebrity couples who've called it quits in 2025.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
When two outrageously good-looking people break up, it feels like a blow to the rest of us mere mortals. And kicking off the 2025 breakup season? Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. TMZ let it slip that the pair, who got together in 2021, quietly split at the tail end of 2024. The first red flag, apparently, is Butler's conspicuous absence from the Gerber clan's family vacation in Mexico.
Officially, the breakup was considered amicable, and sources chalk it up to the relationship simply fizzling out. After all, three years together in celebrity time is practically forever. Then again, insiders claim the real culprit might be Kaia's famously over-involved parents, Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber. Apparently, they took it upon themselves to grill Butler about his intentions with their daughter.
"What really sealed the deal about the break up is the talk Kaia's parents had with Austin about his relationship with their daughter. He didn't appreciate the fact they butted into their relationship. It rubbed Austin up the wrong way," a source told the Daily Mail, adding that the model was justifiably disappointed over what her parents had done. "She's partly blaming her parents for the talk they had with Austin telling him he could be wasting the best years of Kaia's life because he wasn't making a solid commitment. Kaia's told her parents they had no right to come between them."
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
On the marriage front, 2025 has already claimed its first big casualty: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. After nearly 17 years of marriage, the couple is calling it quits, according to a January 2025 report by TMZ. The split leaves one major question mark, though — how they'll juggle custody of their three kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes. As for the reason? No official word yet as of this writing, but let's just say the red flags have been waving for a while.
Exhibit A: Alba herself once described their dynamic as more "roommates" than romantic partners. On the "Before, During & After Baby" podcast, the "Honey" star told Katherine Schwarzenegger (via People), "It's all rosy for two-and-a-half years. But then after that you become roommates. You're just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It's a lot of like checking the boxes."
Meanwhile, six months before the news dropped that they were headed to Splitsville, Warren got candid about their marriage struggles, although he lauded Alba for being a solid partner at the time. "I think, ultimately, the friendship and support and just knowing that your partner has your back means everything to us," he told Us Weekly. "I think that would be the secret, is just having each other's back. It's hard work, but we roll up our sleeves and we do it. It's wild. It's the longest relationship I could have ever imagined."
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
As for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, the pair announced that they were throwing in the towel after 10 years of marriage. It was Simpson herself who broke the news of their split, telling People in a statement, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said, adding that they are still committed to co-parenting their three kids, Maxwell, Birdie Mae, and Ace Knute, and that remains their top priority. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
This split didn't come from nowhere, though, with sources dishing that they have been living separately for months before the announcement. And apparently, Simpson has long been quietly cooking up an album about the whole messy ordeal. "It will be about her broken heart, so, yeah, I guess you can call it a revenge, a heartbreak album,' an insider told the Daily Mail just shortly after Simpson's revelation, noting that the album has been in the works for years at that point. "When Jessica writes music, she pours her heart into it and has no filter, it's very personal. So the album will really be about the struggles she has been through at home. It is super emotional and shares her side of the story." Guess we'll just have to wait for the album to drop to know all the tea!