Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2025

As for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, the pair announced that they were throwing in the towel after 10 years of marriage. It was Simpson herself who broke the news of their split, telling People in a statement, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said, adding that they are still committed to co-parenting their three kids, Maxwell, Birdie Mae, and Ace Knute, and that remains their top priority. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

This split didn't come from nowhere, though, with sources dishing that they have been living separately for months before the announcement. And apparently, Simpson has long been quietly cooking up an album about the whole messy ordeal. "It will be about her broken heart, so, yeah, I guess you can call it a revenge, a heartbreak album,' an insider told the Daily Mail just shortly after Simpson's revelation, noting that the album has been in the works for years at that point. "When Jessica writes music, she pours her heart into it and has no filter, it's very personal. So the album will really be about the struggles she has been through at home. It is super emotional and shares her side of the story." Guess we'll just have to wait for the album to drop to know all the tea!