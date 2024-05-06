Why Megan Fox & MGK's True Relationship Status Is So Confusing
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly kicked off January 2022 by announcing to their adoring fans that they were planning to get married. And because champagne and wine were apparently not available that day, they marked their engagement in a super disturbing way. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox wrote of their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram post (via People). "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.... and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22." Interestingly, Fox and MGK's strange relationship practices didn't deter their fans and friends from wishing them well.
Unfortunately, the couple's relationship status hasn't been nearly as straightforward in recent times. One year later, Fox burned down her engagement to MGK with a set of cryptic Instagram posts suggesting that he'd been dishonest in one way or another. She also infamously deleted any trace of him from her feed. A few months after that, it became much clearer that Fox and MGK probably weren't going to make it down the aisle anytime soon after a string of breakup rumors plagued the once-happy couple. But then, in April 2023, Fox and MGK popped up on vacation in Hawaii, looking as chummy as ever, further confusing fans about their status. And if you think anything about their relationship status has gotten clearer, think again!
Megan Fox confirmed the end of their engagement
Megan Fox's March 2024 "Call Her Daddy" interview cleared up a few questions about her bond with Machine Gun Kelly. "All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred," said Fox in response to host Alex Cooper's assertion that their engagement had been temporarily called off. Fox also agreed that the things that had gone down in their relationship over the past year or so were enough to confuse the masses. "I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, 'What's up?'" Elsewhere in the conversation, Fox revealed that she'd learned that her relationship with MGK, whom she called her "twin soul," wasn't for the public to consume, although it may be a tad late for that.
Around this time, Us Weekly reported that Fox and MGK were living separate lives in Malibu and Encino, California, respectively. "They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together," a source revealed to the outlet. "[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes everyday," they added. Unfortunately, the source also revealed the couple had no plans to get their wedding back on track and claimed that Fox had taken off her uber-expensive engagement ring, which reportedly cost $340,000. According to a second source, their relationship was very unhealthy, too. "Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship, their love literally makes them sick," added the insider.
Megan Fox and MGK were caught dancing in public
April 2024 brought more negative updates about Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. According to sources who spoke with ET, Fox and MGK weren't exactly broken up. But they also were not in an active relationship at the time. "Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down," said the source. "Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change." They continued, "They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead." They also revealed that MGK supported Fox's decision to tell her truth during her sit down on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
While that narrative is much better than a full-on breakup, it didn't exactly lead one to believe that Fox's wedding plans to MGK were on the horizon again. Fortunately, the couple gave fans a teeny tiny glimmer of hope on April 26, 2024, when they were caught enjoying a nice romantic slow dance at the Stagecoach Festival. As for the song that brought them closer together, at least for one blissful moment? That would be none other than "Save Me" by Jelly Roll, which contains many sweet, sentimental lyrics. Plus, ET reported that the couple was in therapy and trying to re-establish trust. They were also reportedly trying to keep their children from their previous relationships out of their drama.