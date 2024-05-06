Why Megan Fox & MGK's True Relationship Status Is So Confusing

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly kicked off January 2022 by announcing to their adoring fans that they were planning to get married. And because champagne and wine were apparently not available that day, they marked their engagement in a super disturbing way. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox wrote of their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram post (via People). "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.... and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22." Interestingly, Fox and MGK's strange relationship practices didn't deter their fans and friends from wishing them well.

Unfortunately, the couple's relationship status hasn't been nearly as straightforward in recent times. One year later, Fox burned down her engagement to MGK with a set of cryptic Instagram posts suggesting that he'd been dishonest in one way or another. She also infamously deleted any trace of him from her feed. A few months after that, it became much clearer that Fox and MGK probably weren't going to make it down the aisle anytime soon after a string of breakup rumors plagued the once-happy couple. But then, in April 2023, Fox and MGK popped up on vacation in Hawaii, looking as chummy as ever, further confusing fans about their status. And if you think anything about their relationship status has gotten clearer, think again!