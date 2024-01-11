The Shady Detail In Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Divorce Filing
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were one of those Hollywood couples who you'd never thought would split — until they did. The pair announced that they were breaking up in January 2022 after a five-year marriage and nearly 17 years together, marking the end of a relationship that, unbeknownst to the public, had already been experiencing difficulties for months.
While Bonet and Momoa didn't officially cross paths until 2005, the "Aquaman" actor admitted that he had long harbored admiration for "The Cosby Show" alum. He had been a big fan of her growing up, with the actor telling Esquire that she was the girl of his dreams. She was "literally my childhood crush," he said. "I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids." They hit it off right away when they met at a jazz club in 2005, and between 2007 and 2008, they welcomed two children. The former couple formalized their union in 2017, though they had been referring to each other as husband and wife long before. "We are a perfect fit," Momoa told People.
For years, Bonet and Momoa seemed inseparable, which made their January 2022 split announcement all the more startling. And while Bonet didn't file for divorce until two years later, court documents revealed that the pair had quietly parted ways well before they shared it to the public.
Their separation date on the divorce filing was long before their split announcement
In a surprising twist, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa had quietly gone their separate ways nearly 18 months before making their split public. Per ABC News, Bonet noted in the January 2024 divorce filing that she and Momoa officially separated on October 7, 2020, while they publicly disclosed their separation in January 2022. The reason? The classic "irreconcilable differences."
The Los Angeles County court granted the divorce petition just a day after the filing, per People. The outlet reported that the pair had already ironed out the details of their settlement beforehand, leading to an expedited process. Their Marital Settlement Agreement stated that "they each are fully satisfied with regard to the disclosures provided" and "they are sufficiently knowledgeable about the terms of the MSA, the value of the assets divided between them and the incomes of each of them." However, the official decree declaring both of them legally single won't be in effect until July 2024.
The documents also outlined that the exes have agreed to share custody of their two kids, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf, with both bearing the financial responsibilities related to raising both of them. Additionally, they have each waived the right to spousal support.
Why did Jason and Lisa break up in the first place?
In their January 2022 breakup announcement, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa issued a rather vague statement in a since-deleted Instagram post, sharing that their family had "felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," attributing their split to "feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
Sources close to them, however, painted a clearer picture of their breakup. Insiders dished that the split had been a long time coming, as both parties had a shift in priorities. Momoa was set on aggressively growing his career, while Bonet opted for a more laidback lifestyle. "They have grown apart because of different focuses," the source shared with People. "A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can." Meanwhile, the "A Different World" star "had no interest in joining" her husband "in every location" and would much rather stay put in Los Angeles. Another source close to the two also told Us Weekly that they were polar opposites in terms of how they wanted to live their lives. "Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home," they said.
But despite the split, both Bonet and Momoa remain committed to their family. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they noted in their statement. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children."