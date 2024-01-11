The Shady Detail In Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Divorce Filing

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were one of those Hollywood couples who you'd never thought would split — until they did. The pair announced that they were breaking up in January 2022 after a five-year marriage and nearly 17 years together, marking the end of a relationship that, unbeknownst to the public, had already been experiencing difficulties for months.

While Bonet and Momoa didn't officially cross paths until 2005, the "Aquaman" actor admitted that he had long harbored admiration for "The Cosby Show" alum. He had been a big fan of her growing up, with the actor telling Esquire that she was the girl of his dreams. She was "literally my childhood crush," he said. "I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids." They hit it off right away when they met at a jazz club in 2005, and between 2007 and 2008, they welcomed two children. The former couple formalized their union in 2017, though they had been referring to each other as husband and wife long before. "We are a perfect fit," Momoa told People.

For years, Bonet and Momoa seemed inseparable, which made their January 2022 split announcement all the more startling. And while Bonet didn't file for divorce until two years later, court documents revealed that the pair had quietly parted ways well before they shared it to the public.