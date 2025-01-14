Signs Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson's Marriage Was Set To Implode

Jessica Simpson officially announced that she and her husband Eric Johnson were divorcing in January 2025, but some feel the writing has been on the wall for way longer. Between cryptic social media posts, anonymous tipoffs regarding divorce lawyers, and being seen out and about without their rings, it seems as though Simpson and Johnson's split has been in our faces all along.

First off, Simpson's divorce announcement. Speaking to Us Weekly two weeks into 2025, the singer shared, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage." For many, it was a confirmation of what's been assumed for a while now. After all, two months prior, sources had told ET that the exes weren't living together. That wasn't all, though: around the same time, TMZ reported that two people close to Simpson had spoken to divorce lawyers. However, it was said that Simpson hadn't spoken to either of the attorneys herself. Nevertheless, if two different people believed the situation was so bad that they tried to set up a meeting between the designer and attorneys, it's clear they felt the relationship was well beyond repair.

One other detail that was reported on while all this was happening was that a potential reason for the marital woes was Johnson's behavior while drinking. Speaking to ET, an unnamed source claimed to know of "rumors and rumblings about Eric being overly flirtatious during their relationship — especially when he drinks." Flirtation aside, something tells us the fact that Simpson has been sober for years while Johnson is evidently not only added to the couple's problems.