What's Really Going On With Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber?
Austin Butler is a Hollywood heartthrob and has dated a number of A-listers, from Vanessa Hudgens to Olivia DeJonge, who plays his wife, Priscilla Presley, in the Elvis biopic. The actor has even been linked to Lily-Rose Depp after the two were pictured sharing a kiss in London, per the Daily Mail.
It's possible Butler's magnetic draw will soon increase, as, on December 9, acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann told the Daily Mail Australia about Butler's performance in his latest film, "Austin is going to make himself a superstar." The director added, "I don't usually say anything about the performance in my movies but he is phenomenal."
The movie, which is untitled at this time, is slated to be released in June 2022. And although Butler may have been seen canoodling with his on-screen love last year, it appears he may have moved on from DeJonge, and there may just be a new lady in his life.
Is Austin Butler comforting Kaia Gerber after a breakup?
On December 19 actor and model Kaia Gerber was seen spending time with Austin Butler in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail. The two, who are ten years apart, attended a yoga class in the Silver Lake area. As fans may recall, Gerber recently split from her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, after a year together. E! News reported on November 18 that the breakup had been "amicable."
The same day Gerber and Butler got spotted hanging out, Elordi was seen at a coffee shop with Olivia Jade, according to the Daily Mail. Despite the fact that Elordi and Gerber are no longer together, the former recently spoke highly of his ex, telling Men's Health, "She handles herself wonderfully publicly and I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"
So, although it's unclear whether Butler and Gerber are just friends or seeing one another romantically, fans will undoubtedly be awaiting some clues to define the status of their relationship.