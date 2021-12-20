What's Really Going On With Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber?

Austin Butler is a Hollywood heartthrob and has dated a number of A-listers, from Vanessa Hudgens to Olivia DeJonge, who plays his wife, Priscilla Presley, in the Elvis biopic. The actor has even been linked to Lily-Rose Depp after the two were pictured sharing a kiss in London, per the Daily Mail.

It's possible Butler's magnetic draw will soon increase, as, on December 9, acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann told the Daily Mail Australia about Butler's performance in his latest film, "Austin is going to make himself a superstar." The director added, "I don't usually say anything about the performance in my movies but he is phenomenal."

The movie, which is untitled at this time, is slated to be released in June 2022. And although Butler may have been seen canoodling with his on-screen love last year, it appears he may have moved on from DeJonge, and there may just be a new lady in his life.