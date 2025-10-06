Your Favorite Survivor Players Don't Look Like This Anymore

Keith Famie is a chef who appeared on "Survivor: The Australian Outback," which was only the second season of the show. When he competed for the $1 million prize in the Australian wilderness, Famie was 40 years old. As such, he looked much different from howhe does now. At the time, Famie had short black hair, but now, as can be seen on his Instagram, his hair is much longer, completely white, and he even has a goatee. Based on his appearance now, it would be surprising if even the most die-hard "Survivor" fan recognized him on the street.

It's not necessarily surprising that most fans wouldn't recognize Famie today, especially since he never returned to play another season of "Survivor." On "The Australian Outback," Famie managed to come in third place despite having a somewhat poor social game at times. Luckily, he aligned himself with Colby Donaldson and Tina Wesson, who came in second and first place, respectively, and are arguably the most popular castaways from the season.

Colby and Tina both returned to play again, but Famie told Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that he would never compete on "Survivor" again. Providing an update on his life since "Survivor," he said, "My time of 'Survivor: The Australian Outback' was over 20 years ago now. For several years after 'Survivor,' I had my own series on the Food Network. Now, for the last 15 years I have been producing human interest documentaries for PBS. I truly enjoy helping others tell their stories knowing it will help our PBS audiences better understand the journey they are on."