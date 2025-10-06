Bella Poarch: How One Lip Sync Changed Her Life Forever

"If you don't know me I'm M to the B / Coming in hard, you better watch it Sophie ..." In 2016, Millie B, a relatively unknown rapper from the outskirts of the British grime scene, released a diss track aimed toward her fiercest rival, Sophie Aspin. And the rap went unnoticed until four years later when it suddenly exploded on TikTok. But it was a user who lip-synched along to the track, rather than the performer herself, who suddenly went stratospheric.

Indeed, after several false starts, Filipino Bella Poarch finally went viral in August 2020 with her very animated mime to the distinctly British tune. Indeed, the former military woman soon accrued a remarkable two million followers intrigued to see what she did next. By the end of the year, it had become the most-liked video in the platform's history, amassing more than 528 million views in the process!

So what did Millie B, who'd since given up her life of grime, make of all the madness? Well, speaking to BBC News, she admitted she was still in disbelief: "I had messages from other people telling me it's blown up on TikTok. I didn't really think much of it. But then when I went on it for myself and saw how big it actually was, it was crazy."