Taylor Swift Fires Off Blunt Warning For Travis Kelce Relationship Haters On Wi$h Li$t & We're Stunned

Taylor Swift isn't mincing any words on her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." From the apparent diss track "Actually Romantic" to "Opalite," wherein she purportedly issues a scathing jab at Travis Kelce's ex, the 14-time Grammy award winner is letting it all hang out. Alas, it was in the confines of the eighth track, aptly titled, "Wi$h Li$t," that the singer and songwriter issued a blunt and defiant warning to the universe. While rattling off a list of things that other people might wish for, including "yacht life," "Balenci shades," and even an "Oscar," Swift really only wants one thing with her man and hubby to be, Travis Kelce. "We tell the world to leave us thе f*** alone, and they do, wow," she croons in the chorus. Basically, Swift has new dreams: ones that involve "a driveway with a basketball hoop," and two kids — two little mini Travis Kelces, if you will. "Got the whole block lookin' like you," she notes.

While some on the internet were quick to praise Swift for creating healthy boundaries around her relationship, others weren't exactly enthused with the song. "wi$h li$t is so corny im sorry," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "lyrics are also quite questionable. a bit basic." Another user even likened the song to an anthem for tradwives, a slang term for wives who subscribe to more traditional gender roles, focusing on homemaking and rearing children. "wi$h li$t is straight up conservative propaganda," the user quipped.