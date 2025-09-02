Taylor Swift's Transformation Since Dating Travis Kelce Is Hard To Ignore

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023 and ended in Vancouver, Canada, in December 2024, was memorable for many reasons. First, it was the singer's longest tour, which spanned multiple cities and boasted 149 tour dates. Second, the Eras Tour was Swift's highest-grossing tour of all time, with a reported $1.9 billion in revenue generated during its 18-month run. Last but not least, Swifties worldwide have the tour to thank for giving the public one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships of all time — that of Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Legend has it that Travis, a die-hard Swiftie, tried to shoot his shot at an Eras Tour stop. Travis was sweetly armed with a friendship bracelet and ready to meet Swift, but their paths didn't cross that day because Swift prefers to keep to herself before and after a performance. A disappointed Travis took to the "New Heights" podcast to express his frustration, telling his brother, Jason Kelce, "I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her ... I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Somehow, Swift got wind of the viral podcast clip, and within no time, she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had become showbiz's "It Couple." The Swift-Travis love story is one that keeps the press on the edge of their seats, and there's no doubt that Travis' life has changed since they met. Likewise, Swift has also undergone a noticeable transformation.