Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Shows Travis's Eye For Detail (And Huge Paycheck), Says Diamond Pro

Travis Kelce seems to truly care for Taylor Swift, not because he dropped a ton of money on an engagement ring, but because he helped design it so it would be uniquely hers. He didn't just head to Jared's, and say, "Hmm, I'll take that one." He took his time with the decision. That, coupled with how the Kansas City Chief tight end talks about Swift, highlights how special their relationship is.

In an interview with GQ, Kelce gushed over his girl and shared how impressive he found her to be. He felt like they were two peas in a pod, understanding the difficulty of being known to the world and always feeling like they need to be camera-ready. "She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," he shared.

Kelce also opened up about how he enjoyed being in the moment whenever he does something with Swift, like attending the U.S. Open together. To the public, they may appear to be two celebrities partying it up, but it's much more of a low-key experience, at least for Kelce. He said he was simply excited to be at a special event with his loved one. The couple seems to appreciate big, public experiences together, but they still manage to enjoy intimate moments all their own.