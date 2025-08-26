Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Shows Travis's Eye For Detail (And Huge Paycheck), Says Diamond Pro
If you've been secretly holding out hope you could one day date Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce, it's time to put that dream out to pasture. The it-couple announced their engagement after two years of dating on August 26, sharing a precious carousel of photos from the special day. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned a joint Instagram post. Swift's cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, are about to have a new dad!
Included in the carousel was a close-up shot of the beautiful engagement ring. The NFL star clearly did not skimp out on his future wife as the rock is tastefully huge. The List reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get his take on the bling. He estimated it to be about 10 carats, likely setting Kelce back around $750,000.
"Her massive diamond is an old mine brilliant cut, a shape that originated in the 18th century and gives the ring a vintage feel," Fried shared. "The setting also has antique touches, with details like milgrain and filigree." Honestly, that seems like the perfect ring for the "Folklore" singer. Fried also praised Kelce for not rushing into designing a ring that wouldn't suit the wearer. "The antique-style ring features exceptional detail, showing that Kelce took time to work with designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design a masterpiece." Nice job, Travis!
Travis has a history of giving Taylor expensive gifts
It's no secret that Taylor Swift likes nice things, as evidenced by some of the most expensive items she owns, including a 1913 Steinway piano and numerous luxury cars. She travels by private jet — which has definitely gotten her into hot water over the years. Even her three cats live incredibly lavish lives, with one of them reportedly richer than Travis Kelce, which is really saying something considering his net worth is sky high.
Kelce clearly knows about Swift's preference for luxury, so kudos to him for paying attention and not skimping out on the ring. Of course, this isn't the first time the football player has given the "Bad Blood" singer something super pricey. Back in May 2025, The U.S. Sun reported that Kelce gave his then-girlfriend a whole new summer wardrobe valued at $80,000. He apparently did this because he'd been away training and really missed her. (May this type of love find us all.) Included in the package was a $6,100 Prada bag and a $4,250 Louis Vuitton bomber jacket.
However, sometimes you just can't put a price on a special gift. In December 2024, Kelce gave Swift a safety room in his mansion. "As the holidays approach, Travis has gone all out to make sure that the security system and security personnel at his home [are] invincible," an insider told the Daily Mail. "The best gift he could get both of them is safety and assurance that they will always have a good night's sleep."
Travis and Taylor clearly have a strong bond
Travis Kelce seems to truly care for Taylor Swift, not because he dropped a ton of money on an engagement ring, but because he helped design it so it would be uniquely hers. He didn't just head to Jared's, and say, "Hmm, I'll take that one." He took his time with the decision. That, coupled with how the Kansas City Chief tight end talks about Swift, highlights how special their relationship is.
In an interview with GQ, Kelce gushed over his girl and shared how impressive he found her to be. He felt like they were two peas in a pod, understanding the difficulty of being known to the world and always feeling like they need to be camera-ready. "She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," he shared.
Kelce also opened up about how he enjoyed being in the moment whenever he does something with Swift, like attending the U.S. Open together. To the public, they may appear to be two celebrities partying it up, but it's much more of a low-key experience, at least for Kelce. He said he was simply excited to be at a special event with his loved one. The couple seems to appreciate big, public experiences together, but they still manage to enjoy intimate moments all their own.