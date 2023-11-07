Who Is Worth More: Taylor Swift Or Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's love for country music was born at a young age, and she was barely in her teens when she first visited Nashville with a demo on an ultimately unsuccessful Music Row hunt. But Swift didn't give up on her dream. Her financially savvy parents were understandably reluctant to leave their family farm in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania behind, but eventually gave in to their daughter's request to relocate to Tennessee. The bargain clearly paid off, as Swift has since enjoyed a critically and commercially thriving career. It's something the singer-songwriter doesn't take for granted. "It's crazy that the fans are willing to go out and invest their hard-earned money in buying this album," Swift told WCBC-FM of her pop masterpiece "1989."

Although they love her music, Swifties worldwide are interested the hitmaker's love life, too. Since September 2023, Swift's burgeoning relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has got everyone's attention. As a two-time Super Bowl winner, the fan-favorite athlete is a huge success in his own right — and with big, potentially lucrative plans for the future. That June, Kelce told Vanity Fair that he was interested in pursuing everything comedic acting gigs to becoming an NFL color analyst. "I could sit there, talk football, and make it relatable," the Ohio native said of the latter, adding, "And I could bring the juice."

Meanwhile, NFL paydays obviously don't come cheap either. Kelce's estimated net worth stands at $40 million, as of this writing. But the multi-millionaire's fortune is just a fraction of his girlfriend's, with Swift reportedly boasting an astounding $1.1 billion to her name.